Throwback Thursday

May 20, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Jerry King, who is a member of 10 Softball Hall of Fames, is shown in action with Campbell’s Carpet as they won the National championship in 1980. Check out Jerry Kings stats that season, he played in 133 games and he belted 191 home runs and with a .721 batting average. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Jerry King, who is a member of 10 Softball Hall of Fames, is shown in action with Campbell’s Carpet as they won the National championship in 1980. Check out Jerry Kings stats that season, he played in 133 games and he belted 191 home runs and with a .721 batting average. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Jerry King, who is a member of 10 Softball Hall of Fames, is shown in action with Campbell’s Carpet as they won the National championship in 1980. Check out Jerry Kings stats that season, he played in 133 games and he belted 191 home runs and with a .721 batting average. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Trending Recipes