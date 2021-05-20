State tourney tickets punched at region tennis tourney Friday

The first round is complete.
Friday marks a big day at the 10th Region tennis tourney at Campbell County, win two more matches and your headed to Lexington to play in the state tournament.
It will be a busy day Friday as second and third round play will continue in region play.
Plenty of local hopefuls will have their chance.
BOYS’ DOUBLES
The No. 1 overall boys’ doubles seed Evan Kalb and Nate Campbell from Mason County received a bye on Thursday and will get their tournament underway in the morning when they open up with Campbell County’s Chase and Colin Combs. They win that one and then they’ll play in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m.
The other Royals doubles pair of Drew Wood and Matthew Dodge were victorious in their opening round matchup on Thursday, 6-0, 6-4 against Harrison County’s Micah Marsh and Eli Blake. Wood and Dodge’s second round matchup comes at 3 p.m. against Montgomery County’s Logan Hall and Mason Hall. They win that and they’ll then head to the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. for a berth to the state tournament.
Bracken County has a pair of boys’ doubles teams in the second round, Dustin Tucker and Wilson received a bye on Thursday and open up with George Rogers Clark’s Connor McCraith and Cayman Robinson on Friday at 11:30 a.m. If they were to win that match, they’d then face the Kalb/Campbell versus Combs/Combs winner at 2 p.m.
The other Polar Bears pair is Erick Sumner and Tanner Yelton, who were 6-1, 6-4 winners on Thursday over Paris’ Alexandro Ortiz-Pena and Joseph Small. They’ll face the No. 4 seed on Friday at 3 p.m. in the Pendleton County pair of Eric Hurst/Jordan Pearson. They win that, they’d then head to the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m.
BOYS’ SINGLES
In boys’ singles play local players include Mason County’s Evan Smith, entering as the No. 5 seed and Royals teammate Wyatt McElfresh. Smith got a bye on Thursday and faces Bourbon County’s Case Davis on Friday at 1:45 p.m. If Smith wins that match, his quarterfinal match is then scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
McElfresh won his first round match on Thursday, 6-0, 6-0 over Paris’ Noah Tubbs. He’ll now face Bourbon County’s James Mulcahy on Friday at 1:45 p.m. The winner of that match then heads to the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m.
Augusta’s John Paul Cordle was a winner in the opening round, defeating Nicholas County’s Ethan Adams, 6-4, 6-2 to move into the second round against No. 1 seed Dason Herrington from Harrison County at 12:30 p.m. The winner of that match will head to the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Cordle’s teammate Braydon Appleman lost his opening round match to Montgomery County’s Mason Crouch, 6-1, 6-4.
St. Patrick’s Logan Stahl and teammate Falon Klee dropped their first round matchups on Thursday. Stahl lost 6-3, 6-3 to Montgomery County’s Isaac Jenkins while Klee lost 6-1, 6-0 to Pendleton County’s David Hurst.
Bracken County’s Frankie Salines lost to Bourbon County’s Case Davis, 6-0, 6-0. His teammate Carter Dotson lost to Scott’s Luke Dawson in a walkover.
GIRLS SINGLES
Friday’s action with locals involved includes Mason County’s Tori Lavinder, who opens up her day with Bourbon County’s Katy Mulcahy, the No. 2 seed in the tournament at 11:15 a.m.
Augusta’s Reagan Tackett faces George Rogers Clark’s Lakyn Griffin at 11:15 a.m. Winners of those two second round matchups will then face off at 4:15 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Tackett defeated Bracken County’s Ashley Smith, 6-0, 6-0 on Wednesday.
Bracken County’s Olivia Rosel got a bye in the first round and opens up play Friday with George Rogers Clark’s Kamryn Richardson, who defeated Mason County’s Katherine Parker, 6-2, 6-0 on Wednesday.
St. Patrick’s Maggie Porter and Taylor Watts lost their opening round matches on Wednesday, Porter losing 6-0, 6-1 to Bourbon County’s Charisma Massay, Watts falling 6-2, 6-0 to Harrison County’s Meredith Judy.
Augusta’s Laci Tackett also suffered a first round defeats on Wednesday, Tackett 6-1, 6-0 to Scott’s Kayin Lovell.
GIRLS’ DOUBLES
Mason County has both girls’ doubles teams remaining with Claire McGuire and Braelyn Crowe getting a bye on Wednesday and set to face Pendelton County’s Emmie Dunn/Morgan Hart on Friday at 11:15 a.m. Winner of that match then heads to the quarterfinals at 4:15 p.m.
Bailey Boone and Emily Wood won their opening round matchup 6-0, 6-0 and get Paris’ Kate Steiner/Kathryn Sturgeon on Friday at 12:30 p.m. Winner then heads to the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Kahdyn Kimball and Mandi Gilbert face off against Bourbon County’s Sophia Price and Aysha Garza at 11:15 a.m. Winner will then play in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m.
Bracken County’s Carter/Bennett are also still alive, facing Harrison County’s Liza Gossett and Jensen Sullivan on Friday at 11:15 a.m. Winner then heads to the quarterfinals at 2 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Caroline McKay and Emma Gallenstien and Bracken County’s Poe and Quitter already lost their first round matches on Wednesday.