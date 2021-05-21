Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Carlton

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Adelaide

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

3 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Louisville

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

SECN — Florida at Arkansas

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: UNC-Greensboro vs. Duke, Athens Region, Game 1, Athens Ga.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Kentucky, Lexington Regional, Game 1

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. James Madison, Knoxville Regional, Game 1, Knoxville, Tenn.

1 p.m.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Manhattan at Arkansas, Fayetteville Regional, Game 1

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCF vs. Auburn, Tallahassee Regional, Game 1, Tallahassee, Fla.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: South Florida at Florida, Gainesville Regional, Game 1

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: McNeese St. at LSU, Baton Rouge Regional, Game 1

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Wichita St. vs. Texas A&M, Norman Regional, Game 1, Norman, Okla.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Villanova, Tucson Regional, Game 1, Tucson, Ari.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama St. at Alabama, Tuscaloosa Regional, Game 2

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Seattle vs. Michigan, Seattle Regional, Game 1, Seattle

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Fresno St. vs. Minnesota, Los Angeles Regional, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. at UCLA, Regional, Los Angeles Regional, Game 2

COLLEGE TENNIS

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — NCAA National Championships, Women’s & Men’s Team Semifinal 2

GOLF

1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Second Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Cincinnati

10 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

9:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Golden State, Play-In Round

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 4

7 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 3

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 3

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

