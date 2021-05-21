Sports on TV

Patrick Kelsch’s body had been giving him signs.

He had ignored them for the most part, living on the grueling schedule at times of a coaches life. Late bus rides home, practices after school, scouting, film sessions.

The grind started to get to him.

Finally February 26 came, a day that Kelsch’s body gave him one ultimate sign.

“My blood pressure was high, 190 over 110 during the day. I stayed in my classroom after school, laid down and fell asleep. They had to come wake me up before leaving to our game,” Kelsch said.

The Robertson County boys’ basketball coach and the Black Devils were headed to Falmouth to play Pendleton County in a crucial 38th District seed game.

Still not feeling right, the Black Devils started to make their run in the third quarter to separate and Kelsch’s left arm went numb. He started to get some blurred vision with some chest pain.

“I mentioned it to Aaron (assistant coach Massey), so I sat down and went back to the locker room. Aaron had arranged a ride for me to go to the hospital after the game. We got to postgame, I dropped to my knees, couldn’t catch my breathe and vomited,” Kelsch said.

At the hospital his blood pressure was 208 over 112. While it wasn’t determined a heart attack and after several procedures, doctors revealed Kelsch had some heart abnormalities and some blockage. Kelsch is also a diabetic and was having trouble controlling it. The season still had a few more weeks remaining, but doctors orders had him away for two weeks before able to rejoin the team. At that time, while still holding the label of head coach, doctors orders relegated him to stay seated during games, during the district and region tournament of all times.

“During those two weeks I couldn’t attend games, had to watch it all through stream,” Kelsch said. “It was tough, but the boys and the coaching staff handled it great. They made it much easier, but part of me felt like I was letting everyone down. So when they cleared me to go back to school, I could go to games, but couldn’t stand and had to sit…right at district tourney time. I couldn’t go to much practice. I spent pretty much all my time scouting. Tried to get as much info as I could for game prep. Coming back basically as an assistant and couldn’t move. That’s not me. The team feeds off my energy, it was difficult.”

The Black Devils were able to play through the adversity and raise the district crown once again, defeating Pendleton County in the semifinals before knocking off Harrison County in overtime in the championship, both wins coming on the road. They’d eventually end their season the following week with a 10th Region quarterfinal loss to a talented Montgomery County team.

Then reflection time came. As if the signs and advice weren’t enough, Kelsch knew what he needed to do next.

“There’s a lot of stuff I need to focus on and that’s on me,” Kelsch said.

Kelsch took a step in that direction Tuesday, resigning from the head coaching position at Robertson County to further focus on his health and himself. Doctors have advised some time away from the sport that’s been in his blood since birth, an Augusta native with a last name known for over half a century with the orange and black, Patrick along with his father Bill and brother Robin marked near the top of Augusta’s all-time scoring list in their playing days.

After five seasons with the Black Devils and 13 total as a head coach with more than 240 career victories, Kelsch is stepping away from the game for now.

“After February 26th I couldn’t ignore it much longer. I just felt like something was telling me unless I focus on changes and my health then something bad will happen. I’ve realized basketball wasn’t my top priority outside of my family and basketball is going to have to be secondary for now. It breaks my heart for these boys coming back, I want to finish with them. But I can’t give them 100 percent and that’s not fair to them. They need someone that can come in every day and give them focus and dedication,” Kelsch said.

It’s a five-year stretch that’s never been seen in Robertson County program history. Kelsch led the Black Devills to 96 wins over the past five seasons, two 10th Region All “A” titles, the first two in program history and two 38th District Tournament titles the past two seasons, the first time the program had ever gone back-to-back in district play.

Call it riding off into the sunset with the most successful four-year run the program has ever seen, the team losing nearly all of its production outside of Justin Becker to graduation. What came with Kelsch’s tenure in Mt. Olivet were things that had never been done in school history, the enrollment of 117 high school students (according to KHSAA website) opening eyes across a region and earning their respect with play on the court.

The stars aligned during this time, Brandon Dice and Sebastian Dixon enrolled at Robertson County as freshman, joining a talented class that also had Eli Dotson, Joshua Pilosky and later Tanner Horn. Justin Becker was a year younger and his promise is living up to its potential, Becker just 200 and some change points shy of the school’s all-time scoring record as he approaches his senior season. He also had his older brother Ross and others like Mason Burden and Alex Schlach who helped contribute to the first All “A” title in 2018. When Burden graduated and Schalch transferred to Mason County, they still kept winning consistently as they racked up three straight 20-win seasons and their first district title since 1994 in 2019-20. Then this year they were able to pull off the double, capturing another regional All “A” title to go with another district title.

With eight seniors graduating and Kelsch departing, it will no doubt be a new era in Mt. Olivet, but one era that won’t soon be forgotten.

“Just want to thank Robertson County. They opened up doors that I didn’t know existed. Thanks to my guys I coached and were willing to be coached. Over the last 24 hours, my head has been in a whirlwind, but the support has been amazing. I’ve heard from people you don’t even realize you’d hear from and makes you think who all you may have impacted. I really appreciate all the support in the last 24 hours,” Kelsch said.

Kelsch’s head coaching career got its start with the Bracken County girls in 2008, coaching the Lady Bears for seven seasons (2008-15) that came with two 10th Region All “A” titles and three 39th District titles. He’s also been the head coach of the Robertson County girls for two years (2015-17).

Kelsch is a graduate of Augusta and headed the 10th Region boys basketball Coaches Association the past several years.

He hasn’t said no to a return one day, but the thought hasn’t even crossed his mind yet. His health and family will come first.

“You make that emotional decision and what’s best for you. I haven’t thought about it, if the doctor gives me a clean bill of health down the road and it’s risk-free I’d entertain it,” Kelsch said. “It still hasn’t sunk in yet. I need some rest, relaxation and to get healthier. Right now I’ll be the biggest cheerleader for RCS I can be.”

A coaching search will begin immediately for the position.