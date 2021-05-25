Porter’s dash gets Royals a win over GRC

No matter the circumstance, Eli Porter is always thinking green light.

So when a pitch hit the dirt in the ninth inning against George Rogers Clark, Porter didn’t hesitate one bit on his dash to third to get Mason County’s winning run 90-feet from the plate.

Turns out his aggressive style on the basepaths forced the throw to third to be an errant one, Porter then sprinting for home and a Royals 7-6 extra inning victory over the Cardinals.

“I didn’t like him last night because he tried to stretch a double into a triple, but I love him tonight,” Royals coach Chad Mefford said. “No, he’s just an aggressive kid that wants to win. Just a fighters mentality and made something happen. Especially against a kid like that we won’t catch up to very often. Again just a competitive play and we got to have kids like that.”

These two can’t seem to settle things in seven innings of play. In their May 6 matchup, it was the Cardinals getting the walk-off via the long ball in a 10-7, eight inning victory.

After a one-out walk and getting to second off a wild pitch in the ninth, Porter made sure they’d be on the right end Tuesday night.

“I was at second, got a big secondary and pride myself on baserunning so far this year being leadoff, getting on, having a high OBP, high batting average, just getting on and stealing bases. I knew if it got in the dirt I was going no matter what and the catcher didn’t think I was going to go because he blocked it up, threw a bad throw because he was rushed and just found a way to get home. If it touched the dirt I was going no matter what,” Porter said.

It was a way for Mason County to end their regular season in style as they’ll now await their opponent in Saturday’s 39th District championship. They close at 11-9 and winning six of their last eight.

They did so with hot bats early on, getting six runs in the first two innings behind some heads up baserunning and timely hitting, a double steal giving the Royals and Porter the first run of the game. Jamison Gifford later followed with a two-run double and an RBI groundout from Westin Messer helped the Royals put up a five-spot in the first.

With a 6-1 lead after two innings of play, the Royals approached the game with a pitcher by committee approach to save their arms, Landon Scilley pitching the first two innings, Brayden Porter the next two followed by Westin Messer to close it out.

The Cardinals were able to get within one with a four-run fourth inning behind four hits and two walks. J.P. Gaines’ two-run single the brunt of the damage in the frame.

Then the game hit a stalemate, both teams going scoreless over the next 2.5 innings.

Messer worked two scoreless innings before a seventh inning came in which a lone hit was a cue shot in-between short and third on a hit-and-run attempt followed by a walk to load the bases.

A popout to short got the Royals one out from victory and eventually one strike from victory with two outs and a 1-2 count.

But Messer hit a batter to bring home the tying run at 6-6. He’d then get a punch out for one of his six strikeouts in five innings of work to get out of the jam.

“He came in and did a fantastic job and just kept battling. As a sophomore, hits a batter to walk in a run to tie it, he could have easily lost his head. He’s pitched in big games for us this year and he’s confident. We stuck with him and he did a great job,” Mefford said.

Messer would then work a scoreless eighth, again with the bases loaded and getting a two-out strikeout and then got a 1-2-3 ninth.

GRC’s Brady Davis came on in the bottom of the seventh after a one-out double from Asher Braughton and struck out four of the next five batters he faced to get the game to the ninth.

A one-out walk to Porter in the bottom of the ninth followed by a wild pitch got him to second. Then once Porter saw a ball in the dirt, his aggressive nature got the Royals a bounce-back victory.

“We just keep fighting, Eli found a way to make a play there at the end and sometimes when you’re facing a kid like that you got to find other ways to move around the pads and fortunately threw a couple of wild pitches there and then Eli forced the catcher to make a throw, made a bad throw and scored and won the game,” Mefford said.

There’s a chance Porter might toe the rubber again on Saturday in the district championship. He’s hoping it’s a familiar opponent.

“I’m ready to go. Love pitching against Bracken. They’re always competitive against us, like talking trash and it’s more fun when they’re like that,” Porter said.

ROYALS 7, CARDINALS 6 (9 INNINGS)

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK — 010-400-100 — 6-7-2

MASON COUNTY — 510-000-001 — 7-6-0

2B — (GRC) Gough (MC) Gifford, E. Porter, Braughton

RBI — (GRC) Gaines 3, McAlpin, Matthews (MC) Gifford 2, Messer, B. Porter

R — (GRC) Gough 2, Abner, Brookshire, Gaines, Davis (MC) E. Porter 3, Scilley, B. Porter, Gifford, Pugh

WP — Messer. LP — Davis.

Records: George Rogers Clark 16-15, Mason County 11-9