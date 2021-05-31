Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 31

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Individual National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. Maryland, Championship, East Hartford, Conn.

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 2, 107 miles, Brioude to Saugues, France (taped)

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Nationals: TBD, Championship, Washington

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Germany, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Russia vs. Sweden, Round Robin, Group A, Riga, Latvia

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Finland, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Baltimore

2 p.m.

BALLY — Philadelphia at Cincinnati

4 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Houston

8 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Kansas City

11 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Arizona OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers (Games Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Philadelphia at Washington, First Round, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Utah at Memphis, First Round, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, First Round, Game 7

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Boston, East Division Final, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

ESPNU — UEFA U-21: Netherlands vs. France, Quarterfinal, Budapest, Hungary

2:50 p.m.

ESPNU — UEFA U-21: Portugal vs. Italy, Quarterfinal, Ljubljana, Slovenia

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATL: The Duval County Challenge, Jacksonville, Fla.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

Tuesday, June 1

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

5 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, Semifinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

7 p.m.

BALLY — Philadelphia at Cincinnati

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: Boston at Brooklyn, First Round, Game 5

9 p.m.

NBA — NBA Playoff: Portland at Denver, First Round, Game 5

10 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBA, Second Round

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBA, Second Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Chicago

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Inidana at Seattle

