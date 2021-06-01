HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Augusta, Bracken sending runners to state

Evan Dennison [email protected]

Augusta and Bracken County will be sending runners to the KHSAA Class A state track and field meet after their performance’s during Monday’s Class A, Region 5 meet in Danville.

Bracken County won a pair of individual region titles, Payton Tully won a regional title in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles (19.34) and earned an auto qualifying berth to the state meet while Geneva Riley won the girls’ high jump (4-06).

Augusta’s boys 4×800 relay team of Matt Jones, Conner Snapp, Bryant Curtis and Mike Jones (8:53.09) finished second in the meet as region runner-ups and also automatically qualify for a berth into the state meet as did Riley in the pole vault in second (5-06).

In order to qualify, an athlete must finish in the top two in region in their respective event, with 10 more at-large berths given once all regional meets in the state are finalized. Class A has seven region meets, the top two automatically advancing, the next 10 at-large bids depending on time, distance or height in the respective event.

Both schools have several other hopefuls for an at-large bid. Bracken County’s Nicholas Cummins finished third in the 1,600 (4:48.00) and will have a good shot at an at-large entry. Augusta’s Conner Snapp (4:59.41) finished fifth in the same event and will also await to see his name on the state entry list. Cummins also finished fifth in the 800 (2:08.61) and will await results from around the state.

Augusta’s Braylie Curtis placed third in the 3,200 (13:05.80) and will also play the waiting game. Bryant Curtis (10:57.00) and Matthew Jones (11:17.95) finished third and fourth in the 3,200.

Other top five results include Bracken County’s Brianna Bauer fifth in the shot put (27-03) and Polar Bears Ashton Holton in the pole vault (7-06).

Trimble County won the boys’ Class A, Region 5 meet with 137 points. Bracken County finished eighth with 24 points, Augusta ninth with 22 points.

Lexington Christian won the girls’ meet with 98 points. Bracken County finished ninth with 20 points, Augusta 13th with six points.

