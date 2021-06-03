Lady Royals dominate region meet for title

After clearing up some confusion, the 10th Region baseball tournament draw was held on Wednesday at Harrison County.

Originally supposed to start on Sunday at two different sites (Scott and Campbell County), the coaches agreed in the draw meeting to end up having the whole tournament at Scott High.

Play starts Saturday when Scott hosts Bourbon County at noon. Harrison County and Bracken County follow at 2:30 p.m., Mason County and Nicholas County finishing off the day at 5 p.m.

With Campbell County having graduation on Saturday, they are now slotted to play on Sunday against Montgomery County at 2 p.m., to finish out the quarterfinal round.

The Scott-Bourbon winner will then play the Harrison-Bracken winner in Monday’s semifinals at 5 p.m.

The Mason-Nicholas winner faces the Campbell-Montgomery winner in the other semifinal on Monday at 8 p.m.

The championship game will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Entering the tournament, there’s no clear cut favorite with a good handul of teams capable of winning three games and making the state tournament to be one of the final 16 standing.

Montgomery County has the highest RPI (.61676) and sports a 9-2 record in region play, their lone losses to Scott and Bourbon County. Harrison County is right behind them in RPI (.61548) and is 19-2 in region play with their losses to Bishop Brossart and Nicholas County. The Thorobreds have what would be considered the most favorable draw, Bracken County the lowest rated team entering the tournament.

Other contenders include Scott, Campbell County and Nicholas County while Mason County and Bourbon County are more than capable of pulling off an upset or two.

Here’s a brief look at each first round matchup:

Bourbon County (20-9) vs Scott (20-16), Saturday, 12 p.m.

Bourbon County has won nine of 11 and is very fortunate to be in this spot. Trailing 12-7 and down to their final out in the district semis against George Rogers Clark, the Colonels rallied for six runs to stun the Cardinals before eventually losing to Montgomery County in the 40th District championship. Bourbon has a pair of starters with an sub-three ERA in Cain Flynn and Aiden Earlywine. Flynn has struck out 72 batters in 55.1 innings pitched and sports a 4-3 record with a 2.91 ERA with three saves. Earlywine is 7-3 with a 2.69 ERA. The Colonels have hit the ball well this year, sporting a .316 batting average as a team led by Clay Estes hitting .366 at the plate.

Scott defeated Bourbon County, 10-4 back on April 30 thanks to Dylan Ninos striking out 12 in six innings of work. He allowed five hits and no earned runs in the outing. Ninos is 6-2 on the season with a 1.58 ERA. The Eagles drew 11 walks in that game and while their 20-16 record looks average on paper, they’ve gone 7-2 in region play with the lone losses to Harrison County twice. They are led at the plate by Michael Moore, hitting .372 with 31 RBI.

Since winning back-to-back 10th Region titles in 2014 and ‘15 and a championship game appearance in 2016, the Eagles haven’t won a region tournament game since.

Bracken County (14-17) vs Harrison County (30-5), Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

The Polar Bears stumbled down the stretch, having lost eight of their last 11 with two of those wins coming against one-win Augusta. One of those eight losses were to Harrison County, 11-2 in Brooksville on May 20. Colin Combess led at the plate in the May 20 defeat, collecting three hits, one of them a homer. Bracken has a solid young core that will make them competitive for years to come with six of their primary nine starters sophomores or younger, but they may be a bit overmatched in this one.

The Thorobreds have the all-time winningest coach in KHSAA history in Mac Whitaker and look primed to make another region tourney run in search of their 12th regional title. They have a potent offense, scoring 8.6 runs a game with seven guys in the lineup hitting over .300. They also have a solid cast of arms on the mound led by Connor Kilpela (5-1, 1.94 ERA) and JD Kendall (7-0, 1.13 ERA). In the first matchup, it was Kendall going 6.2 innings, the Polar Bears able to get to him a little bit with seven hits and plating two runs. Corey Vaughn was the standout at the plate in the contest with a HR and five RBI.

While the ‘Breds are on the hunt for a 12th regional title in program history, the Polar Bears are searching for their first regional tournament win since 1996.

Campbell County (22-14) vs Montgomery County (27-5), Sunday, 2 p.m.

The premiere first round matchup pits the last two region champs against one another. Montgomery won the title in 2019 with a 11-1 victory over the Camels in the championship, Campbell with a 17-0 victory in the 2018 championship game. Now they meet in the first round.

MoCO won the first meeting between the two, 5-3 back on April 30. They got a solid outing from Jack Blackburn in the victory, Blackburn going five innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs before Jarrett Stidham closed the door with two scoreless innings in relief. Devin Johnson and Meier Patrick each drove in two runs apiece at the plate. The Indians feature the best offense in the region, averaging 9.9 runs per game and hitting .374 as a team with four guys in the lineup hitting at least .400, three others over .300. They’ve had 11 different players start a game on the mound led by Spencer Donathan’s (4-0, 3.32 ERA) nine starts and Blackburn (4-0, 1.85 ERA) with seven.

The Camels will be a tough out, who didn’t start one of their three primary pitchers in the first contest against the Indians. Jack Sell (3-5, 3.82 ERA), Evan Kuntz (5-3, 2.60 ERA) and Jacob Napier (5-0, 1.54 ERA) have combined to start 26 of their 36 games this season. They’re also backed by a solid lineup that has seven guys hitting over .300 led by Aydan Hamilton at .385 and tied for a team-high 35 RBI with Logan Stevenson, hitting .324 on the season with a team-high five homeruns.

While the coaches agreed to it, one of these two will have to win three games in three days with it being the lone Sunday matchup, creating some potential problems with pitching depth and pitch counts although both seem to feature a plethora of arms to throw out there.

Nicholas County (23-6) vs Mason County (12-9), Saturday, 5 p.m.

In what should be another competitive matchup, this is the lone first round matchup in which they did not face one another this season. They were scheduled to play April 27, but COVID protocols on Mason County’s side derailed that.

The Bluejackets are 23-6 for a reason…solid pitching. They feature the best ERA in the region, allowing just three runs a game and 2.42 ERA. The rotation is highlighted by Dalton Davenport, 7-0 on the season with a phenomenal 0.45 ERA in 46.1 innings pitched with 107 strikeouts. He’s also the team’s leading hitter, batting .506 on the year with a team-high 39 RBI. Lincoln Morris is a solid battery mate, hitting .484 with 38 RBI.

After a slow start to the season due in part to a week off during spring break and a two-week pause due to COVID protocols, Mason County has found a groove, winning 10 of their last 14 entering Saturday’s contest. They’ve stayed pretty consistent in spreading around their pitching depth, six pitchers logging at least 13 innings of work led by Jake Hardeman (1-3, 3.84 ERA). Asher Braughton leads the team at the plate with Eli Porter really coming on as the season’s progressed in the leadoff spot. The Royals have played in a lot of tight games this season, 12 of their 21 games decided by four runs or less, five of them going extra innings. The Royals haven’t won a regional tournament game since 2014, that last win coming against Nicholas County, they’ve lost six straight since.

Nicholas County’s 5-3 win over Scott in the 2019 regional tournament was their first win in region tourney play since 2009.