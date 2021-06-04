HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Bundy the new leader for Lady Royals

June 4, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Mason County has named Kevin Bundy as their next girls’ basketball coach. Bundy comes over from Bishop Brossart, where he recently won the 10th Region title with the Lady ‘Stangs. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

It has been quite the week for Kevin Bundy.

Earlier in the week, Bundy resigned from the Bishop Brossart girls’ basketball head coaching position as well as the school’s Athletic Director.

On Friday, he accepted the head coaching job for the Mason County girls’ basketball team.

The announcement was made Friday evening by the athletic department, ending a search to replace Brad Cox, who resigned on May 10.

“I’m tremendously excited and honored to be selected as the next head coach at Mason County,” Bundy said in a press release by the school. “The program’s tradition of success and great community support make this one of the top jobs in not only the region, but the Commonwealth.”

Bundy has been at the helm at Brossart since 2016, where he compiled a 95-52 record in five seasons and guided the Lady ‘Stangs to their first 10th Region title since 2001 this past season with a 21-6 record and a trip to Rupp Arena for the KHSAA Sweet 16. He also led Brossart to three straight 10th Region All “A” titles from 2019-21 and a 37th District championship this past season as well.

He was named the 2019 KABC 10th Region coach of the year and the 2021 Cincinnati Enquirer Northern Kentucky/Southeast Indiana girls’ basketball coach of the year.

The defensive-minded coach helped guide Brossart to one of the stingiest defenses in the state this past season, allowing teams to score just 35.7 points per game on them. He coached the 10th Region Girls Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year in Marie Kiefer, who is headed to Ball State to play in college.

He has also served as an assistant boys basketball coach at Brossart and Highlands.

The Lady Royals have won seven straight 39th District titles and a 10th Region title in 2015 in that span. They graduate just two players in Rachel Payne and Milyn Henry, returning the majority of their nucleus from a 14-10, 2021 campaign, losing to Scott in the first round of the 10th Region tournament.

Bundy will be officially introduced on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Mason County High School library.

