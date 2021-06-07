Bundy wants Lady Royals to be best versions of themselves

Mason County officially introduced Kevin Bundy as their next leader of the girls’ basketball program on Monday evening in the High School library.

Bundy comes over from Bishop Brossart, where he coached the last five seasons and led the Lady ‘Stangs to the 2021 10th Region title. He also served as the school’s Athletic Director.

“When Coach Cox left, I took notice that Mason County needed a coach. My building was in transition, my principal is retiring, is retired now. He confided in me that it was a strong possibility weeks ago and in that time I started thinking about my next career path and where that might take me,” Bundy said. “Things happened somewhat quickly but at the same time there was an awful lot of thought involved on both ends.”

Bundy takes over for Brad Cox, who coached the Lady Royals the last six seasons before taking an administrative position at Fleming County and later being named the girls’ basketball coach. Bundy inherits a team that went 14-10 with a seventh straight 39th District title and a first round exit to Scott in the 10th Region tournament quarterfinals.

While many coaches might know a little bit about the team they’re inheriting, Bundy’s response on Monday at the press conference was honest.

“Here’s the thing with that and you all may think I’m an absolute idiot for this. I know Rachel (Payne), I know she was a good player and voted for her for All-Region this year. Other than remembering Rachel by name, we played you guys this year and when we were prepping for you guys Rachel was the only name that stood out to me,” Bundy said. “She was a multi-year starter on some good teams. Other than that, I’ll be honest, I haven’t looked at the roster, I don’t know who I really have coming back and it really wasn’t a big concern of mine to be honest with you. It’s a new beginning.”

Payne is one of two departures to graduation, along with Milyn Henry as the Lady Royals look to get back to the top of the 10th Region. After winning the 10th Region title in 2015, many expected and had hopes for more to come with a young roster and a bright future, but it just never panned out, taking some tough luck losses in the regional tournament.

They now get a new face to lead them, one that demands a lot on the defensive end to get where they need to be, Brossart often one of the best statistical defenses in the state, proof in this past season’s 35.7 points per game allowed, good for third in the state.

“Any successful coach, if you have half a brain in your head, you play to your team’s strength. We’re going to build from our defense to our offense. Good defense creates easy offense,” Bundy said. “That’s kind of how we’re going to start things. Don’t know how well we can shoot, don’t know how well we handle the ball, but I do know this, if we take good angles, anybody can be a good defensive player. It’s all about geometry and all about angles.”

Bundy compiled a 95-52 record in five seasons and guided the Lady ‘Stangs to their first 10th Region title since 2001 this past season with a 21-6 record and a trip to Rupp Arena for the KHSAA Sweet 16. He also led Brossart to three straight 10th Region All “A” titles from 2019-21 and a 37th District championship this past season as well.

He was named the 2019 KABC 10th Region coach of the year and the 2021 Cincinnati Enquirer Northern Kentucky/Southeast Indiana girls’ basketball coach of the year.

He has also served as an assistant boys basketball coach at Brossart and Highlands.

He laid out expectations for the girls’ and parents on hand at the press conference and answered questions from the parents and media.

“I don’t ask a whole lot of you other than to be the best version of yourself every single day. Do your best every single day and if you do that, then frankly there’s not a whole lot more than I can ask of you. If you’re really giving me your best, now what you might think your best might be and what I think your best might be could be a little bit different. I’ll know the potential you have on whether or not it may have been tapped or untapped yet,” Bundy said. “I’m not going to coach effort. There’s no reason why any coach should have to coach effort. Be ready to go day one, show up and be ready to be the best version of you today. That’s not going to be the best player you’ve ever been, I will make you better. Just be ready to start getting better and going to work. Everything else will take care of itself.”

Bundy said he plans to be in the building every day, but didn’t go into detail on what role that may be outside of being the head basketball coach of the Lady Royals. He plans to fill out the coaching staff over time and will plan to have conversations with current members of the coaching staff.

“Just like I didn’t look at a roster and make any pre-conceived notions on the players, I also, obviously I know some of the coaches over the years, you talk before games and things like that. I don’t know any of them very well, I hope to talk all of them. I can’t give a definitive yes or no. Secretly behind closed doors they may have hated me the last five years,” Bundy said.