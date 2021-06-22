Tim Couch included in 2021 NFHS Hall of Fame

A year off from being able to give back and do what they love — teach the game of basketball…gave Darius Miller and Chris Lofton some perspective.

The two former Mason County stars that helped bring state championship banners back to Maysville were back in town on Tuesday, leading the Chris Lofton-Darius Miller basketball camp over the next three days.

The two were excited to be back in town seeing familiar faces and guiding the youth through some skills and drills at The Fieldhouse.

“It’s great, especially after the past year. To be able to get back and see some familiar faces, see the kids having a good time smiling. It’s just a great time. All these people are like family to me,” Miller said. “This is a small town, we all grew up knowing each other and feel like me and Chris didn’t have these opportunities when we were younger so we want to kind of continue to provide these experiences that we can for the young people here.”

The Fieldhouse is a bit of a changeup from where the camp had been centrally located the past few years. The Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club was the primary host with certain age groups branching off to different locations at different times of the day, but The Fieldhouse is hosting from start to finish this year and brings back many memories for Miller and Lofton when they walk through the door.

“When I first walk in I always look at the 2003 state championship banner. That comes to mind first. Then just the atmosphere here in The Fieldhouse when I played high school basketball,” Lofton said. “These kids today, these kids I don’t think they understand the tradition and how it is. You got 10th Region and 39th District games, those games were standing room only. So I just get that feeling of taking me back to ’04, ’03 all my years in high school.”

Camp One is the organization that organizes and helps run the camp led by Julius King and Tee Commodore. Along with Miller and Lofton, other local former and current coaches like Brian Miller, Jason Thompson, Jarrin Taul, Troy Gibbs and others help run drills for roughly the 100 campers in attendance from ages 6-14.

“Just to come back and give back to these kids and keep the pipeline of basketball going, that’s what means the most to us. To see somebody grow and somebody go to the next level from home. That’s the thing we live for and we love,” King said.

Call it an exclusive camp this summer, the only one the two will do this summer. Lofton often holds a camp in Knoxville, TN while Miller is usually involved in a camp in Lexington. In order to get direction from the two, you had to be in Maysville this week. Smiles were plenty and jokes were many with camp instructors, reminiscing on the past during lunch time.

“This is it. With COVID it kind of put us in a situation where we had to get in and get out. We couldn’t do as many as we normally do just because of all the logistical issues that COVID caused over the last year. But, if we were going to do one, we were going to do one here. Not being able to do it last year was like a big void. Not only do we get to work with these kids and talk to some of the parents, but just being around each other,” King said. “We’ve got Brian Miller, Tee Commodore, Chris and Darius, Jason Thompson, Jarrin Taul, LaMont. We don’t get to see each other as a whole too often. It’s usually the Miller/Lofton camp and the Dirt Bowl. We didn’t have either one of them last year so it’s kind of a family reunion. Just getting everyone back together, laughing, having a ball with each other, enjoying each other’s company after not being able to be around last year.”

Both Miller and Lofton are now at the later stages of their professional playing careers. There’s still an uncertainty on what the next move is for either of them, but Tuesday none of that mattered, they were focused on the youth.

“I look at these kids and remember me being them. It’s fun for me to be able to help them and give back and helps me feel better about me giving back and helping people and encouraging them and letting them know dreams do come true. Dream big and go for the impossible,” Lofton said. “I went to Mason County camp every year when I was a kid. I remember going to Transylvania basketball camp. Those two were my go-to’s when I was a kid and they were all fun, met new people and made new friends. That’s what I try to tell the kids here, talk to someone you don’t know, make new friends around here because these friendships last for a long time.”

The camp runs until Thursday. Check the next few editions of The Ledger Independent for more on Lofton and Miller.