Throwback Thursday

1935 — Harold Oldham, Richmond, KY
1936 — W. J. Winburn, Winchester, KY
1937 — C. B. Bennett, Jr., Greenup, KY
1938 — Central KY Open at MCC, No Chippeways
1939 — Lloyd Ramsey, Lexington, KY
1940 — Lloyd Ramsey, Lexington, KY
1941 — Jack Kirk, Maysville, KY
1942 — John Eversole, Lexington, KY
1943 — Harry Keepers, Maysville, KY
1944 — Tom Dewhurst, Lexington, KY
1945 — Cliff Lenhardt, Louisville, KY
1946 — Ben Owen, Lexington, KY
1947 — Lohn Owens, Jr., Lexington, KY
1948 — Jack Kirk, Maysville, KY
1949 — Robert Thaxton, Winchester, KY
1950 — Buddy Mahan, Winchester, KY
1951 — Gay Brewer, Jr., Lexington, KY
1952 — Gay Brewer, Jr., Lexington, KY
1953 — Hunter Harris, Richmond, KY
1954 — Hunter Harris, Richmond, KY
1955 — William D. Calvert, Maysville, KY
1956 — Tom Whiteway, Cleveland, OH
1957 — Bobby Nichols, Louisville, KY
1958 — Howard Saunders, Gallipolis, OH
1959 — Wally Rose, Lexington, KY
1960 — Johnny Kirk, Maysville, KY
1961 — Johnny Kirk, Maysville, KY
1962 — Wally Rose, Lexington, KY
1963 — Buddy Mahan, Winchester, KY
1964 — Alton McPherson, Lexington, KY
1965 — Alton McPherson, Lexington, KY
1966 — Gary L. Magee, Maysville, KY
1967 — Gary L. Magee, Maysville, KY
1968 — Gary L. Magee, Maysville, KY
1969 — Gary Arnold, Morehead, KY
1970 — Charles Traxel, Maysville, KY
1971 — Wesley Martin, Winchester, KY
1972 — Cole Mahan, Winchester, KY
1973 — James Clapper, Hamilton, OH
1974 — Ross Smith, Maysville, KY
1975 — Bill Goldsmith, Maysville, KY
1976 — Ross Smith, Maysville, KY
1977 — Jeff Krumpleman, Florence, KY
1978 — Wesley Martin, Winchester, KY
1979 — Dr. Robert Curtis, Maysville, KY
1980 — Robert Walton, Maysville, KY
1981 — Stan Bickel, Fort Thomas, KY
1982 — Danny Miller, Lexington, KY
1983 — Bob Curtis, Maysville, KY
1984 — Phillip Dawes, Morehead, KY
1985 — Bart Mahan, Winchester, KY
1986 — Bill Frazier, Maysville, KY
1987 — Bill Dameron, Pikeville, KY
1988 — Joe Traxel, Maysville, KY
1989 — Bob Curtis, Maysville, KY
1990 — Bob Bissett, Columbus, OH
1991 — Chris Roberson, Maysville, KY
1992 — Bob Curtis, Maysville, KY
1993 — David White, Maysville, KY
1994 — Bob McCann, Lexington, KY
1995 — Eric Schumacher, Maysville, KY
1996 — Eric Schumacher, Maysville, KY
1997 — Matt McIntyre, Louisville, KY
1998 — Ben Hensley, Maysville, KY
1999 — Danny Biddle, Paris, KY
2000 — Danny Biddle, Paris, KY
2001 — Robert Walton, Maysville, KY
2002 — Joe Traxel, Maysville, KY
2003 — Mark Blakefield, Maysville, KY
2004 — Mark Blakefield, Maysville, KY
2005 — Mark Blakefield, Maysville, KY
2006 — Bill Omara, Maysville, KY
2007 — Eric Schumacher, Maysville, KY
2008 — Chris Morris, Maysville, KY
2009 — Drew Traxel, Maysville, KY
2010 — Chris Morris, Maysville, KY
2011 — Zack Butler, Lexington, KY
2012 — Troy Grooms, Maysville, KY
2013 — Eric Schumacher, Maysville, KY
2014 — Drew Traxel, Maysville, KY
2015 — Jackson Frame, Maysville, KY
2016 — Eric Schumacher, Maysville, KY
2017 — Jackson Frame, Maysville, KY
2018 — Jackson Frame, Maysville, KY
2019 — Eric Schumacher, Maysville, KY
2020 — Paul Huber, Covington, KY
2021 — Corey Richmond, West Union, OH