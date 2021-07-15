Throwback Thursday

July 10, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 10
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Richmond
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Credit Karma Money 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta
4 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: Round 10, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif. (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Slinger Speedway, Slinger, Wis.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 1: From Las Vegas
CYCLING
8 a.m.
NBC — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 14, Carcassonne to Quillan, 114 miles
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Céret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles
ESPYS
8 p.m.
ABC — The 2021 ESPYS
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Las Vegas
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC, Minneapolis
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 264 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 264 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Texas
7 p.m.
FOX — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR NY Yankees at Houston OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
10 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown
10 p.m.
NBCSN — IRU: British and Irish vs. Vodacom (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador vs Curaçao, Group A, Frisco, Texas
8 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América: Brazil vs Argentina, Final, Rio de Janeiro
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Arlington, Texas
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg European Open, Semifinals
9 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Ladies’ Championship/Doubles Championship, London
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg European Open, Singles & Doubles Final
Sunday, July 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at West Coast
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
CBS — FIA Formula E: The New York City E-Prix, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Atlanta
5 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The PBA Strike Derby, Portland, Maine (Taped)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 15, Céret to Andorra la Vella in Andorra, 119 miles
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Archers LC, Minneapolis
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Houston
2 p.m.
BALLY — Cincinnati at Milwaukee
3 p.m.
MLBN — All-Star Futures Game: American League vs. National League, Coors Field, Denver
7 p.m.
ESPN — MLB Draft: Day 1
MLBN — MLB Draft: Day 1
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 3
RUGBY
12 p.m.
CBSSN — MLR: New England at Toronto
9 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: New Orleans at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA European Championships: Italy vs. England, Final, London
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Martinique, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Haiti, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg European Open, Singles & Doubles Final
9 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Gentlemen’s Championship/Mixed Doubles Championship, London
4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Dallas
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Seattle