Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 19

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Game 1)

7 p.m.

BALLY — New York Mets at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

11 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Arizona OR LA Angels at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress)

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: Herd That vs. Team 23, Second Round, Charleston, W. Va.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: Best Virginia vs. D2, Second Round, Charleston, W. Va.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds

8 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Mifel Open, Early Rounds

4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds

Tuesday, July 20

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 6 (If Necessary)

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

BALLY — New York Mets at Cincinnati

MLB — Philadelphia at New York Yankees

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica, Group C, Orlando, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. Qatar, Group D, Houston

