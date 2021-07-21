Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 21

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Atlanta OR NY Mets at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

12:30 p.m.

BALLY — NY Mets at Cincinnati

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Arizona OR Seattle at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

11 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NHL Expansion Draft

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at FC Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico United at San Antonio FC

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Portland

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds

8 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Mifel Open, Early Rounds

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds

