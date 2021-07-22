Sports on TV

July 22, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 22

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship: First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Detroit

7 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle FC at Austin FC

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Mifel Open, Quarterfinals

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Quarterfinals

Trending Recipes