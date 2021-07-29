HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Bracken County introduces spectator policy

July 29, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

In an effort to try and curb unruly behavior at high school sporting events, Bracken County has introduced a policy that will ban spectators from attending games if they are ejected from them.

The policy states that was released on Thursday, “As a spectator representing Bracken County High School, if you are ejected from an athletic event (home or away) by a referee, umpire, school administration, etc., you will not be allowed to attend another home or away event during the entire season of that sport. This also includes the postseason.”

Fall sports will begin in during the month of August and the policy input is in effect immediately.

Across the country, a decline in the number of officials points to verbal and physical abuse from spectators. Efforts like these come with hopes to help eliminate that problem and put policies in place.

