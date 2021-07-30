Royals defense looks to be versatile

When discussing the defense at Mason County’s football media day on Friday, the one thing that excited them on that side of the ball is how versatile they’ll look to be.

In today’s game, it’s merely a requirement.

The more guys in the back seven of a defense that can be counted on in man or zone coverage, the better.

“We’re going to be multiple. We’re going to be fast, aggressive,” Royals defensive coordinator Derek Webster said. “Biggest thing is we stick to our rules, simple across the board, but we’re going to look multiple. Lot of easy calls, learning curve so far is we make a playcall every play, but we’ll be fast and physical and multiple and we’ll bring it and play man coverage, a couple of different zone coverages and we’re going to get after it.”

Webster also comes down from Newport with new head coach Joe Wynn. Webster’s hiring was key for Wynn, who will be making the offensive play calls. They’ve spent the last three years at Newport together.

“It’s big. I took this job with the understanding that he was coming and Dean (Ravencraft) was staying. It’s just big to have people you know agree with your philosophy and the way you do things. I can jump down his throat and he can say, ‘You’re right or you’re wrong. We’re good.’ There’s no egos here of you can’t yell at me or you can’t fix me,” Wynn said. “If I’m wrong, we’ll fix it, if he’s wrong, we’ll fix it. At the end of the day we’re trying to win football games and develop these kids. It’s good, you have to have people you trust.”

The defense at Newport did its job. The past two seasons they allowed more than 21 points just five times in 20 games playing the likes of Beechwood, Newport Catholic Central and Lloyd Memorial to name a few. In the 2020 season, Beechwood was the only team to accomplish the feat, who later went on to win a state title.

While the Royals will return the majority of their defense, they will have to replace their two leading tacklers in Dillon Osgood and Tyler Stice. Not only were the two around the ball on nearly every play, they also played a vocal role as leaders on that side of the ball.

“It could be anybody. We’ve got some young guys that are going to play defense, we’ve got a lot of older guys that are coming back on the defense. We look for everybody to be a leader on defense this year,” Royals defensive end Hunter Thompson said.

Thompson will be looked at to get after the quarterback off the edge, Dravin Routt to do the same on the other side of the ball. Those two bring versatility and speed to the edge position on the front four and will be counted on a lot to pin their ears back and go get some sacks.

Brady Sanders will be one of the primary linebackers and has enjoyed the new defensive look they’ll present.

“Lot more moving around, lot more blitzing which is a lot of fun. A lot more responsibilities and have to have a bit more accountability,” Sanders said.

While things may look different, Webster says the key is not overthinking and while playcalls on the defensive side of the ball will be more frequent, a lot of things will remain the same.

“It keeps it simple for a lot of them. For our linebacker guys we can run different coverages, but you’re still doing kind of the same thing. It’s better for us coverage-wise, they’re picking it up great,” Webster said.

Depth at both linebacker and in the defensive backfield will be a strength for the Royals team this season. They return nearly everyone in the secondary and the additional year of experience will help.

Whether if its in man or zone coverage, Webster will be confident in pulling and plugging guys in without hesitation.

“We’ll have a lot of depth. We’re athletic, we can run and do a lot of different things. We’re going to be swarming the ball, it’s going to be fun,” Webster said.

The Royals will get their first taste of game action on Friday when they head to the Rowan County grid for some scrimmage action. They’ll then host Dixie Heights on August 13 before things count for real on August 20 when they open their season at Newport.