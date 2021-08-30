Sports on TV

August 30, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, August 30

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Boston U. at Boston College

GOLF

3 a.m. (Tuesday)

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Skaftö Open, Second Round, Skaftö Golf Club, Fiskebäckskil, Sweden (Taped)

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Finland, Semifinal, Calgary, Alberta

7 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Calgary, Alberta

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Detroit

6:30 p.m.

BALLY — St. Louis at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Tampa Bay

10 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at LA Dodgers

PARALYMPICS

3 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Tennis, Swimming, Sitting Volleyball, Track and Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Tokyo

9 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling; Sitting Volleyball, Tokyo

3 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, Tokyo

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Hayward, Rosemont, Ill.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

Tuesday, August 31

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

BALLY — St. Louis at Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at San Francisco

PARALYMPICS

3 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, Tokyo

9 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, Tokyo

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Tennis (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball, Tokyo

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

Trending Recipes