Bracken bolsters net attack, tops Mason

Mason County’s Kennadi Kirk prepares to set up a teammate against Bracken County, Tuesday, in The Fieldhouse. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

After blowing a 24-20 first set lead and four straight set points, Bracken County never panicked.

Instead, they got aggressive and attacked the net.

They attacked to the tune of 33 kills in a 2-1 (24-26, 25-8, 25-15) victory over Mason County on Tuesday night, taking the 39th District matchup played in The Fieldhouse.

With both sides playing spirited volleyball as each had a student section cheering them on, the Lady Bears responded with two dominant sets to win it in three.

“We told them in-between sets that they only needed to win two here. Which two didn’t matter, just make sure we win two,” Lady Bears coach Wade Smith said. “This was the first time we’ve had everybody here. Brand new rotation in that we haven’t had everybody in until first set today.”

The intense first set had no one lead by more than four, Bracken County taking the biggest lead at 24-20 after 13 ties and nine different lead changes. But a 6-0 Lady Royals run stunned Bracken, Emily Thoroughman’s service game resulting in five straight points with a couple of aces.

“The energy we had was awesome. That’s with every team, if your energy is up then you’re going to play well. We had some really good blocks, had some good kills, some really good tips and kind of being really tricky on how we were playing the ball,” Lady Royals assistant Hannah Claussen said, filling in for head coach Kortney Mills out with an illness. “Don’t think the other team was expecting that in the first set, I think they were expecting the normal pass, set, hit and that’s not what we gave them. Being kind of tricky kind of helped us. Helped us get that first set win.”

But then Victoria Highfield and Kyleigh Lippert started to spike the ball with a purpose. Bracken tallied 14 kills in a dominant second set, the two combining for eight of them. The Lady Bears jumped out to a 10-3 lead and never looked back to even the match up, Maddie Johnson closing it out emphatically with four straight aces to leave no doubt.

“In timeouts and in-between sets we talked about just keeping under control, passing the ball under control and attacking. We did that those last two sets, kept putting into their head attack and keep control of your passing. You do that and that’s going to win you games,” Smith set.

The deciding third set started out how pretty much the second set went. An 8-0 run behind the service game of Nicole Archibald kept Bracken in command.

“We work every single day in practice in serves. Sometimes 15 minutes of practice is just serves. I credit that. That’s the first or second thing we do every day. That’s really helped us,” Smith said.

On the other end, the service game was a bug-a-boo all night for the Lady Royals, committing 14 service errors in the match, seven in the final set that halted any sort of momentum they could get. They’d get no closer than six the rest of the way, the Lady Royals dropping their sixth straight match.

“They’re definitely down. Anyone would be. But told them we’ve got to keep our head up because we have to do this all over again tomorrow. The worst thing we can do is hang our head and take this loss home with us. Best thing they can do is learn from the mistakes made tonight and just try better and fix them tomorrow,” Claussen said.

The Lady Royals will get right back at it on Wednesday, playing their third match in as many days when they host St. Patrick.

Kennadi Kirk led Mason County with six kills in the match, the team tallying 17 total. Emily Thoroughman led with four of the team’s eight aces.

Bracken County got 33 kills on the night in their relentless attack, Highfield recording a game-high 11, Lippert with nine. Maddie Johnson led with five of the team’s 10 aces.

The Lady Bears had 19 errors to the Lady Royals 18, Bracken committing just three service errors to the Lady Royals 14.

While it wasn’t a seeded game, Smith still relishes a district win in any fashion.

“You still want to win a district game. You got to have that in mind that you want to win a district game,” Smith said.

Bracken returns to the floor on Wednesday as well, hosting Harrison County.

LADY BEARS DEF. LADY ROYALS, 2-1 (24-26, 25-8, 25-15)

BRACKEN COUNTY — 24-25-25 — 2

MASON COUNTY — 26-8-15 — 1

Match Stats

Kills: Bracken 33 (Highfield 11), Mason 17 (Kirk 6)

Aces: Bracken 10 (Johnson 5), Mason 8 (Thoroughman 4)

Errors: Bracken 19, Mason 18

Service Errors: Bracken 3, Mason 14

Records: Bracken County (4-6), Mason County (2-8)