St. Pat sits on Bracken errors for victory

St. Patrick’s Mandi Gilbert bumps the ball to set up a teammate, Wednesday, against Bracken County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) St. Patrick’s Jaclyn Stewart prepares a serve. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Bracken County’s Victoria Highfield attempts a kill at the next, Wednesday, against St. Patrick. Highfield had a match high seven kills. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County couldn’t stay out of their own way while St. Patrick capitalized.

The Lady Saints made things look rather easy on Wednesday in Brooksville, taking down the Lady Bears, 2-0 (25-15, 25-19) to take home the 39th District rivalry match.

“Being new, I didn’t really know this is a rival with us. The girls talked about it like that. They were excited to come and play and do their best,” Lady Saints coach Evan Bothman said.

Their counterparts committed 30 errors in the contest, struggling to keep the ball in play on their hitting and some communication breakdowns ending the match in rather quick fashion as the final point was registered 40 minutes in.

“We struggled. Lot of unforced errors, give St. Pat a lot of credit, they’re a scrappy team, they’re going to get the ball back over to anything they can get. We have to be more aggressive, we’ve talked about it, continued to talk about it and have to continue to be the aggressive team and we weren’t tonight,” Lady Bears coach Wade Smith said.

“We seemed a little bit flat tonight. Haven’t had a good practice in a few days with everyone here, had a long night at Montgomery County. Not an excuse though, we just didn’t play very well tonight and they did.”

As the errors continued to pile up on the Bracken County side, the Lady Saints minimized their miscues, jumping out to a 16-8 first set lead.

Bracken’s Maddie Johnson found a bit of rhythm on the front line with four straight kills to get the Lady Bears within 16-13, but St. Pat responded with a 9-2 run to close out the set, five more Bracken County errors mixed in with two service errors being the culprit.

“I felt like we got lucky at times it seemed like, Bracken County had a lot of errors tonight and thankfully we didn’t,” Bothman said. “Think we worked really well together tonight. Tried to attack more at the net tonight and some of them did.”

The second set played much tighter throughout, the two knotted at nine-all to start. A 7-2 Lady Saints run again was due to a barrage of Lady Bear errors, six of seven St. Pat points coming via an error or service error.

Bracken got within two on two separate occasions at 18-16 and 20-18, but Jaclyn Stewart’s kill to make it 21-18 gave the Lady Saints the momentum back. Two errors followed by a Faith Comer kill gave the Lady Saints match point, and just how the match started was how it ended, with a Bracken County error.

“Still need to work on being more aggressive, work more on defense and movement. Got to keep working on that, we’ll get there,” Smith said.

The win gets the Lady Saints to 6-3 on the season after stumbling in a five-setter to Ripley on Tuesday. It also puts them 2-1 in district play with wins over Mason County and Bracken with a loss to Augusta.

“Feel like from start to now, it’s coming together,” Bothman said.

Stewart led with four kills, Mercedes Hedgecock adding three. Mandi Gilbert registered two of the team’s five aces.

Bracken County dropped to 4-9 and in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Victoria Highfield led the Lady Bears with seven of their 14 kills in the match, Johnson finishing with four while registering the lone ace in the match for Bracken.

Both teams get the rest of the week off, Bracken County playing at Pendleton County on Tuesday, St. Patrick hosting Robertson County, also on Tuesday.

LADY SAINTS DEF. LADY BEARS, 2-0 (25-15, 25-19)

SAINT PATRICK — 25-25 — 2

BRACKEN COUNTY — 15-19 — 0

Match Stats

Kills: St. Patrick 9 (Stewart 4), Bracken County 14 (Highfield 7)

Aces: St. Patrick 5 (Gilbert 2), Bracken County 1 (Johnson)

Errors: St. Patrick 13, Bracken County 30

Service Errors: St. Patrick 6, Bracken County 6

Records: St. Patrick 6-3, Bracken County 4-9