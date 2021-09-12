NCAA Football AP Top 25

September 11, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide, Preliminary Final
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
10:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Go Bowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
3 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motosports Park, Millville, N.J.
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore. (Taped)
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Illinois at Virginia
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Army
12 p.m.
BTN — Youngstown St. at Michigan St.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Tennessee
ESPN2 — South Carolina at East Carolina
ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota
FOX — Oregon at Ohio St.
FS1 — Tulsa at Oklahoma St.
SECN — Alabama St. at Auburn
1 p.m.
ABC — Florida at South Florida
2 p.m.
ACCN — Rutgers at Syracuse
2:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Toledo at Notre Dame
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Purdue at UConn
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Buffalo at Nebraska
CBS — Air Force at Navy
ESPN2 — UAB at Georgia
ESPNU — California at TCU
FOX — Texas A&M vs. Colorado, Denver
FS1 — Ball St. at Penn St.
4 p.m.
SECN — Mercer at Alabama
4:30 p.m.
ABC — Iowa at Iowa St.
5 p.m.
ACCN — SC State at Clemson
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Portland St. at Washington St.
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Houston at Rice
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Arkansas
ESPN2 — NC State at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — Appalachian State at Miami
FS1 — Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Idaho at Indiana
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Michigan
ACCN — Jacksonville St. at Florida St.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Vanderbilt at Colorado St.
PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Arizona
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at BYU
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UNLV at Arizona St.
FOX — Stanford at Southern Cal
11 p.m.
FS1 — Hawaii at Oregon St.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at 1000 Islands, Lake Norman, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, London
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
11:30 p.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, Final Round, Holzhäusern Golf Park, Holzhäusern, Switzerland (Taped)
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: The Irish Championship Stakes
5 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Turf Sprint and Turf Cup, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
BALLY — Cincinnati at St. Louis
7:30 p.m.
FOX — NY Yankees at NY Mets
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at Seattle
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney vs. Gold Coast, Elimination Final, Railway Estate, Australia
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta vs. Newcastle, Elimination Final, Queensland, Australia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SPL: Glasgow at St. Johnstone
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Southampton
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Vidales, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
4 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
Sunday, September 12
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Heineken Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
11 a.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, New Jersey Motosports Park, Millville, N.J.
12 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Aragón, Motorland Aragón, Alcañiz, Spain (Taped)
3 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, New Jersey Motosports Park, Millville, N.J.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix Of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
4 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — James Madison at Wake Forest
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — TCU at Ohio St.
2 p.m.
ACCN — South Florida at Miami
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Auburn
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Loyola Marymount at Stanford
5 p.m.
SECN — Virginia Tech at South Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Venezuela, Group A, Kaunas, Lithuania
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, London
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
BALLY — Cincinnati at St. Louis
TBS — Boston at Chicago White Sox
5 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland
8 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, Arizona at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Washington, NY Jets at Carolina, Jacksonville at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cincinnati
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Kansas City, Miami at New England
FOX — Regional Coverage: Denver at NY Giants, Green Bay vs. New Orleans, Jacksonville, Fla.
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at LA Rams
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)
SAILING
10 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The France Grand Prix, Day 2, Saint-Tropez, France (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at AC Milan
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at North Carolina
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
1 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Chicago
7 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Minnesota
9 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Los Angeles