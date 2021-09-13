Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, September 13

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational: First Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at Penn St.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at NY Yankees

7 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto OR St. Louis at NY Mets

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco (Joined in Progress) OR Boston at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Baltimore at Las Vegas

ESPN — Baltimore at Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Baltimore at Las Vegas (Peyton and Eli Manning Broadcast)

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Everton

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Las Vegas

Tuesday, September 14

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Cleveland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: Santos Laguna at Seattle, Semifinal

