Henderson healthy, focused on competing

Mason County’s Layla Henderson is back and healthy and if the first two cross country meets are any indicator, she’s ready to be a force for the 2021 cross country season.

Henderson has opened up the season with back-to-back second place finishes at the Ripley Invitational on August 28 and followed that up with a runner-up finish on her home course at the Mason County Invitational on Saturday. Her time on Saturday was at 19:01, a personal record for herself.

She’s coming off a 2020 season in which she made the KTCCCA Class AA girls’ All-State cross country team, a third place finish at the Class AA, Region 6 meet and a 24th place finish at the Class AA state meet.

The junior collected multiple wins during the 2020 season and looks to be trajecting toward that success again this season.

Unlike how many top runners around the state start their ascension towards the top of the state at a younger age, Henderson has gotten better with age.

“Most girls kind of enter the scene as big time medal winners when they’re young. Her seventh grade year she didn’t make our regional squad. She was running in the 23’s and 24’s,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said. “Her eighth grade year she got better, getting in the high 21’s, 22’s, she got on our regional squad and ran in the state meet. But she wasn’t in top 10 at region, not at top 75 at state meet.”

After a strong start to her freshmen season, Henderson was then met with some adversity, fighting through health issues. She was in and out of the hospital dealing with them during the season.

Henderson stayed on course after getting over what she was dealing with. Then came a breakout sophomore year in 2020.

“It felt like she was winning everything. It’s a testament to her work. She’s not your typical runner that excels in the sport. She’s small, not a long or lengthy runner. She just runs powerful and and angry and the results now are a testament to all the work she’s put in. She’s made herself a winner,” Kachler said.

Results dropped off a bit towards the end of last season, with the third place finish at region and 24th at the Class AA state meet. Based off the season results, she was expected to win region and finish at the top 10 at state.

“She crushed it until she got to region. At region she finished third, thought she’d win. The state meet was subpar for her standards. Should have been top 10,” Kachler said. “No one knows what happened exactly. Maybe it was overtraining, nerves. We don’t know. We’ve gone into this year with a much more open mind about not overtraining.”

Health is the key. An injury hindered her track season in the spring. But Henderson feels back at full strength, as witnessed with her successful start to the season.

“I’m better now. It was more mentally challenging going back into track season at the end and not being as in shape as I was. It was kind of challenging, especially towards state, but kind of got me more excited for cross country and ready to get back in there and compete,” Henderson said.

Saturday’s time puts her second in the state in Class AA to start the season, behind Lexington Catholic’s Caroline Beiting by four seconds and just missing out on winning the Mason County Invitational for the second straight year.

In fact, six of the top 10 times in the state in Class AA so far came from Saturday’s meet. It proved some of the top runners in the state were there to compete at the Carmeuse/Mason County Schools Indoor Athletic Complex.

“It’s definitely a confidence booster. Just competing with these girls and being able to stay in the front with them is nice. Especially towards state, a lot of these girls are going to be up there at state so it’s nice to be able to compete with them now and get to talk to them after the race and kind of get to know them a little bit,” Henderson said.

Helping Henderson compete at a high level is her teammates. Paige Decker finished a spot above her at last year’s regional meet and placed third in the state meet. Decker owns three straight medals at the state meet and is also a KTCCCA all-state member. Alyssa Bisotti is also a state meet medalist and all-state member. Those three along with Elizabeth Lavinder are a top four that could compete with anyone in the state. Their accolades speak for themselves with three straight podium finishes at the state cross country meet, meaning they’ve finished as one of the top four teams in the state and look primed to do it again in 2021.

Henderson, Decker, Lavinder and Bisotti are four runners who pose a threat to finish in the top 15 in any race they compete in, as was the case in Saturday’s meet when all four finished in the top 14.

“All of our girls are doing really well. We’re kind of still looking for that fifth runner, our senior last year was our fifth place runner so kind of looking for one of our girls to pick up that spot and help us,” Henderson said.

A couple candidates for the fifth scoring spot include Kynedee Mauney, a sophomore that’s new to the sport and Jennifer Buttery, another sophomore that has overcome injuries and looks to be healthy for the 2021 season.

“As a team we’re encouraging them to compete and work towards it. They’re in shape for it and they can definitely get up there in that fifth spot,” Henderson said.

The team has nine regional titles in the last 13 years, with the Lady Royals sitting second in the state in the latest Class AA kymilesplit.com power rankings, a 10th in 14 years looks to be a high possibility thanks to Henderson helping lead the way.

“It’s really a great story. Layla has had a lot of adversity. She’s hung in there through the tough stuff. She’s a good kid, great student and comes from a hard blue collar working family,” Kachler said. “She’s not that in your face leader, but she leads by example. Everyday in practice she brings it. She just sets the bar for everybody else. She never takes a rep or a practice off. She’s not alone in that, we have that culture, that culture is in the girls. None of them ask for a break.”