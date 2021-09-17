Sports on TV

September 17, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, September 17

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

CFL FOOTBALL

9:45 p.m.

ESPNEW — Toronto at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

5 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — UCF at Louisville

9 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Illinois

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Maryland

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU

FUTSAL

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Iran vs. U.S., Group F, Vilinius, Lithuania

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Hamilton (Ariz.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

FS2 — LUX Fight League: 16 Challenge, Mexico City

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati OR Philadelphia at NY Mets

10 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (Games Joined in Progress)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Manly Warringah vs. Sydney, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Inter Miami

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Indiana

8 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago

10 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle

