Bracken’s energy, fast starts earns win over Augusta

Augusta’s Lexy Brooks goes up for a kill during Thursday night’s match with Bracken County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Bracken County’s Kyleigh Lippert attempts to block Augusta’s Cora Bradford’s kill attempt. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BROOKSVILLE — A rivalry game. Senior night. An assistant coaches’ birthday.

Bracken County came out playing with a purpose Thursday night in Brooksville.

The Lady Bears showed it to with a 3-0, (25-22, 25-23, 25-19) straight set victory over county rival Augusta to claim the 39th District matchup.

“It was mostly the energy we had tonight. We haven’t had that in a while, we finally got it back and got back to playing who we are. We were playing Bracken volleyball,” Lady Bears senior Tori Highfield said.

It was the first of two, maybe three meetings between the two on the season. Prior to the contest, Bracken County seniors Tori Highfield, Holly Keuper, Chloe Routt and Abby Hamilton were recognized for Senior Night.

“Being a senior, it didn’t set in until tonight. Senior Night really got me emotional,” Highfield said. “We’ve played together since sixth grade and know each other so well. Feel like our chemistry is really coming together.”

Bracken County (5-14) quickly got down to business after, jumping out to a 19-10 first set lead.

“We had been struggling with that. Especially in the first set. We have gotten down and had to dig out of a hole especially the last couple of weeks and fought back and we were just too far down. It was the other way tonight and that really helped us,” Lady Bears coach Wade Smith said.

Augusta (4-10) seemed to have finally gained their bearings after that, trimming what was a nine-point deficit all the way down to two at 24-22 after two Lexy Brooks kills, but the seventh Lady Panther service error of the set gave the Lady Bears the first set.

Not trying to dig themselves a hole in the second set, Augusta led the majority before Bracken County took their first lead of the set at 17-16.

Maddie Johnson’s strong play at the net with four kills of the final eight Lady Bear points helped Bracken take a two-set lead with a 25-23 edge. Her all-around game helped, collecting nine kills and a game-high six aces.

Johnson wanted to give her mom, Melissa, a birthday present, the victory was it.

“We’ve been trying to fight every battle that we had. We fought for our coach because he was struggling, so we put this game for him and for my mom’s birthday. We tried really, really hard,” Johnson said.

Another strong start to a set helped Bracken jump out to a 9-1 lead in the third set. Augusta again kept fighting back, getting within two on a couple of different occasions, the latest at 15-13.

“It’s been our M.O. all year. We are a hard working team, we don’t give up. Our last game at Mason County we were down two sets, each set we started off in the hole and the girls still fought through,” Lady Panthers coach Joey Crouch said.

The Lady Bears started to pull away from there smelling victory, Highfield’s spike at the net causing a Lady Panther error to end it at 25-19.

Highfield ended with a game-high 13 kills in the match.

“We’ve been practicing hard on hitting. That’s all we do is hit, hit, hit,” Highfield said.

Maybe the slow starts in sets for Augusta had to do a little bit with rust, playing their first match in 10 days. But Crouch won’t use that as an excuse, rather happy his team got to play in a district tournament type environment.

“Loved the atmosphere tonight. It will prepare us for later on in the year. We’ll be okay, we’ll be alright,” Crouch said. “We’ve got a lot of games here down the stretch to prepare us for district. Get back full strength, get everybody ready and hopefully have everybody safe down the stretch here at the end of the season.”

Brooks led the Lady Panthers with nine kills, Ryann Cooper with two of the team’s four aces.

Maybe its a precursor to what will come when the district tournament rolls around, Bracken County the host of this year’s tournament that will start the week of October 18.

“The crowd was into it. The girls were into it. We’re just going to keep focusing on us. That’s all we can do. We’ve got to keep focusing on the things we can control to get better as a team and as a group,” Smith said.

LADY BEARS DEF. LADY PANTHERS, 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-19)

AUGUSTA — 22-23-19 — 0

BRACKEN COUNTY — 25-25-25 — 3

Match Stats

Kills: Augusta 21 (Brooks 9), Bracken 30 (Highfield 13)

Aces: Augusta 4 (R. Cooper 2), Bracken 9 (Johnson 6)

Errors: Augusta 22, Bracken 23

Service Errors: Augusta 15, Bracken 13

Records: Augusta 4-10, Bracken County 5-14