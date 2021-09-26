Royals force seven turnovers, rout Pendleton

Mason County’s Mason Butler strips the ball from Pendleton County’s Coen Fuller. The Royals forced seven turnovers, recovering six fumbles and intercepting a pass. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Mason County’s MeCaiyon Jackson tackles Pendleton County’s Gary Baker in the open field. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BUTLER — It was a next man up mentality for Mason County on Sunday night in Butler.

With over 10 players out due to a variety of reasons, the Royals utilized their depth in a 43-8 blowout victory over Pendleton County.

Originally scheduled for a Friday night game, Pendleton County asked the game to be pushed back a few days due to just getting out of COVID protocol on Saturday and wanting a day to prepare. Mason County accommodated their wish and agreed to play on a Sunday, a rarity for any high school sport during the regular season.

So a bit out of routine, shorthanded and not knowing what to expect the Royals responded.

“Just some different things. Illnesses and other things. Working through it,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said. “We were fine. I’m hard on these guys, after the game they might have been upset with me. But the bar is not here. The bar is a couple weeks away and we need to keep raising our standard to play every week too.”

It took a little while to get going, multiple starters out, but once they did, Mason County would pull away with ease.

Facing a team that had just one practice in the last two weeks helped. The Wildcats put the ball on the ground six times for six fumbles and the Royals also picked off a pass, forcing seven turnovers.

“They kind of got the short straw a little bit, but they were excited and executed pretty well in spots. We overwhelmed them a little bit. District game, it’s a win and that’s what we want,” Wynn said.

They just nearly missed their second straight shutout too, the Wildcats getting a touchdown late on the Mason County reserves in with a running clock already hitting early in the third quarter.

It was a lot of firsts for the Mason County team, and I’m not talking about playing on Sunday for the first time ever in program history.

Mason Butler and Hunter Kinney scored their first career touchdowns. Hunter Thompson was just a yard away from scoring his on a reception.

Butler’s score came on a 40-yard reception, catching a slant and outrunning the Wildcats secondary from there.

Kinney’s was on a jet sweepand taking a carry 26 yards to paydirt. Both are playing for the first time in high school in their senior year.

“I told coach when I was in middle school I used to run the football. He said we’ll run jet sweep and coach said I better go and I said it’s going to the house,” Kinney said. “It’s really good coming back to a sport I missed. I played soccer the last few years and played football from fourth through eighth grade and I missed it. It’s good to get back on the field and play with my brother Colton.”

Kinney’s score got the Royals to a running clock at 36-0 just 22 seconds into the second half.

Brady Sanders added two touchdowns in the first half, rushing for 63 yards and two scores. He also recovered a fumble, a laundry list of Royals to recover one. Sanders recovered two, Terrell Henry, Carter Sanders, Dravin Routt and Mason Butler the others. Carson Pugh had an interception at the end of the first half, his third of the season. Coming in knowing they were a little shorthanded, Sanders knew he had to step up with the gameplan tonight.

“It was different with a lot of people missing. Their was a lot of holes to fill and somebody had to step in there. Different people stepped up, I kind of took a part of that on as people look up to me. So I did it on both sides of the ball and just being out there,” Sanders said. “It was different tonight, usually this time of the night I’m watching Sunday Night Football and doing homework.”

Keshaun Thomas hit Isaac Marshall for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first half, Carter Sanders also getting in on the action with a one-yard touchdown run in the third.

It was a clean slate for the Royals in both the penalty and turnvoer department, putting up zero’s in both categories.

The win gets Mason County to 3-2 and a 1-0 start in district play. They’ll face Ludlow on Friday in what will now be a short week. The following week comes the game they’ve all been waiting for, Fleming County in Maysville.

“We’ll be looking at three games in 15 days when we play this Friday. We need to be smart this week on how we take care of our bodies and how we approach practice. But our kids wanted to get reps in and have fun. We’ll be smart this week and take care of ourselves and be ready,” Wynn said.

ROYALS 43, WILDCATS 8

MASON COUNTY — 7-22-14-0 — 43

PENDLETON COUNTY — 0-0-0-8 — 8

Scoring

1st Quarter

(MC) B. Sanders 3-yard run (4:59) Adams kick

2nd Quarter

(MC) Adams 40-yard pass to Butler (11:07) Adams run

(MC) B. Sanders 16-yard run (3:18) Run failed

(MC) Thomas 10-yard pass to Marshall (1:03) Adams pass to Allison

3rd Quarter

(MC) Kinney 26-yard run (11:38) Adams kick

(MC) C. Sanders 1-yard run (6:00) Jones kick

4th Quarter

(PC) Miller 2-yard run (6:00) Baker run

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Mason 151 (Thomas 5/9, Adams 4/7, Horch 1/1), Pendleton 23 (Baker 1/1, Redden 1/2)

Rushing Yards: Mason 160 (B. Sanders 8-63, Adams 2-39, Kinney 1-26, Pugh 1-15, Thomas 5-12, C. Sanders 4-5, Arthur 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Jackson 2-(minus) 1, Routt 1-(minus) 6) Pendleton 174 (Redden 13-73, Fuller 5-48, Miller 4-35, Baker 7-18)

Receiving: Mason (Walker 2-47, Butler 1-40, Thompson 1-21, B. Sanders 3-15, McClain 1-13, Marshall 1-10, Jones 1-5) Pendleton (Baker 1-7, Diamond 1-16)

Turnovers: Mason 0, Pendleton 7

Penalties: Mason 0-0, Pendleton 3-20

Records: Mason County 3-2, Pendleton County 0-5