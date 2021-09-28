Kentucky AP Prep Football Polls

It was quite the 180 in terms of weather and conditions for the girls’ 12th Region golf tournament for this year compared to last year.

At Golf at Acorns in Mt. Sterling last year, rain, wind and cold hampered things and made it tough. Monday played out beautifully at Eagle Trace Golf Course in Morehead.

The top team along with the next seven best golfers would earn the right to extend their season and qualify for the KHSAA state golf tournament in Bowling Green next week.

Tight fairways along with wind gusts didn’t make things easy despite the beautiful day with temperatures in the upper 70’s by noon.

“Wind was definitely a factor,” Mason County coach Jason Butler said.

In the end, it was Greenup County’s girls winning the team title while Boyd County sophomore Kristen Ramey took home the individual title with an 82. Ramey’s personal best score prior to this round was an 87, even surprising herself Monday.

“I am very surprised. I’m excited and scared at the same time. I definitely chipped better than I normally do, but overall I just did everything better today. Just overwhelmed,” Ramey said.

Greenup’s girls shot 383 and won by a breeze, 22 strokes better than second place Montgomery County. Greenup is coached by Mason County alum Kacey Carver, who knows this feeling all too well, winning the individual region title as a senior in 2006 and making multiple trips to the state tournament with her Lady Royal teammates. But this one was a little different as a coach.

“Today was really a team effort. They all played solid. I believe this was our second lowest score of the year, 377 was our low this year. It was mental toughness today. We knew the course was going to play hard. They had some rough holes and pulled through where it could have been easy to fold a little bit,” Carver said. “State was always fun when I played. But back then they took two teams. We went pretty much every year. I’m more excited as a coach. Greenup hasn’t made it in a while and I’m excited for them to get to experience that. That’s exciting as a coach.”

Locally it was Fleming County’s Sadie Price and Mason County’s Macey Littleton qualifying as individuals.

Price finished fourth overall with an 86, Littleton fifth with an 87.

Price had three birdies on the day and was really in rhythm with her putter, stating she only had one three-putt on the day.

“This is my best round in tournament play. I started off with a triple bogey, had a double bogey as well. If those were pars I could have won region,” Price said. “I really came out here confident. I’m kind of surprised, but I really wanted this. When you really want something, it can happen.”

Price, a sophomore, will be making her first trip to Bowling Green for the state tournament and one she’s really looking forward to.

“Never played a course down there. I have family down there so I’m excited to see them,” Price said.

Littleton is no stranger to Bowling Green. This will be her fourth trip to the state tournament, one with the team when she was in seventh grade and now three straight as an individual. Her day got off to a solid start, one-under through three holes and carding a 41 on the front nine. Things got away a little bit from there, but she was able to grind out the back nine and ensure herself a bid.

“Three bad holes. If I don’t have them I would have finished better than that,” Littleton said. “We had a match here last week and I started off with a seven and I knew I just needed to keep trying because I knew I couldn’t do that today. I putted very well, but my drive was not there today.”

While the individual accolades are rewarding, Littleton wants to see her teammates join her next year for what will be her senior year. Littleton is the only upperclassmen on the roster and knows her leadership can help the team accomplish their goals.

“I try to text our girls golf team and get them out everyday and work with them and make them better. I want them to go with me my senior year,” Littleton said.

The Lady Royals finished fourth as a team. Sophomores Maura Hartman fired a 104, Laci Burns with a 109, Morgan Parker carding a 110 and seventh grader Sydney Ullery with a 121. Their team score improved 13 strokes from last year when they finished 63 strokes off the champion, this year the deficit was trimmed to 27 strokes. They knew this was another year to build up their competitiveness and are already looking forward to next year.

“Next year we’ll send them to more weekend tournaments. Get them into this type of environment. We played in a few this year and we need to increase that. Our numbers improved. We have 12 girls on the team and that’s outstanding for girls golf,” Butler said. “It gives us flexibility to go to tournaments, challenge us more and allows more room for kids to get more opportunities to play.”

Helping next year will also be the region tournament on their home course at Laurel Oaks.

“We’ll know that golf course and that bodes well for us. We’ll have another invitational during the season next year, draw more of these schools in to prepare for the region tournament. It will be our region to uphold next year because we’re hosting it. Hoping these kids continue to pick up the clubs, get some lessons and improve their own games,” Butler said.

Fleming County finished fifth with a 414. Following Price was Sophia Sims with a 102, Peyton Allison at 106, Ariana Adams a 120 and Hanley High at 141.

Lewis County finished seventh with a 473. The Lady Lions were led by Mikayla Kielman (103). Following Kielman was Laira Kennedy (110), Maddie Sparks (125) and Bri Horsley 135.

St. Patrick’s Alex Arn and Allie Cascio played as individuals. Arn shot a 119, Cascio a 123.

Seven teams and 46 golfers competed in the regional tournament. The girls’ state tournament runs October 5-6. A practice round is offered October 4.

After Greenup County, Ramey, Price and Littleton, the rest of the qualifiers were last year’s individual champion in Boyd County’s Morgan Kennedy (85), Rowan County’s Cadence Caskey (91), West Carter’s Kinzie Kilgore (92) and East Carter’s Emily Ledford (92).

Kilgore and Ledford edged out Ashland’s Laney Sorrell in a sudden-death three-way playoff.

SCORING

12th Region Tournament

Eagle Trace Golf Course, Morehead

Par 72

Monday

RANK; SCHOOL; SCORE; (INDIVIDUAL SCORES)

*1. Greenup County — 383 (Cambria Burke 85, Rachel Bush 90, Emily Maynard 101, Emma Kaye Ruark 107, Taylor Gammon 134)

2. Montgomery County — 405 (Kylie Brown 95, Jordyn Smith 103, Peyton Patrick 103, Ava Vanderhoof 104, Delaney Wills 118)

3. Boyd County — 406 (Kristen Ramey 82, Morgan Kennedy 85, Jossy Pack 113, Maddi Dixon 126)

4. Mason County — 410 (*Macey Littleton 87, Maura Hartman 104, Laci Burns 109, Morgan Parker 110, Sydney Ullery 121)

5. Fleming County — 414 (*Sadie Price 86, Sophia Sims 102, Peyton Allison 106, Ariana Adams 120, Hanley High 141)

6. Ashland — 471 (Laney Sorrell 92, Tori Brown 109, Ella Sellars 131, Mikayla Martin 139, Abby Prichard 191)

7. Lewis County — 473 (Mikayla Kielman 103, Laira Kennedy 110, Maddie Sparks 125, Bri Horsley 135)

INDIVIDUALS

*Cadence Caskey, Rowan County — 91

*Kinzie Kilgore, West Carter — 92

*Emily Ledford, East Carter — 92

Jacey Armstrong, Fairview — 100

Alex Arn, St. Patrick — 119

Kailey Prince, Lawrence County — 121

Allie Cascio, St. Patrick — 123

Kassadi Burke, Lawrence County — 125

Gracie Martin, Raceland — 135

Olivia Martin, Russell — 142

Alan Kidd, Rowan County — 143

Taylor Bowden, Raceland — 145

Kyndra Howard, Rowan County — 166

*= State Qualifier