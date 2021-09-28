Back-to-Back: Royals defend home course, region title

Lewis County’s Logan Liles shoots his tee shot on the fourth hole, Tuesday, during the 12th Region boys’ golf tournament at Laurel Oaks. Liles finished runner-up with a 70. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Mason County has defended their home turf.

Defended their region title as well.

And the Royals did it historically.

The Mason County boys’ golf team shot 287 on Tuesday to claim the 12th Region title for the second straight year, shooting the lowest score in a Northeastern Kentucky regional tournament since at least 1961, prior to 1960, the tournament was a 36-hole event.

In what was a bit of a September slump for the Royals, they snapped out of it at just the right time.

“A lot of it had to do with the front loaded schedule. They battled through that and I think it drained them for a little bit. Along with starting school and getting back to classes. I think it just took a little bit to get back in routine,” Royals coach Jordan Gilbert said. “The last couple of weeks we put in some time out here and prepared well at Laurel Oaks. I think that was the difference today, kids were confident, they hit the shot that the course called for, didn’t do anything crazy, didn’t make any big numbers and at the end of the day you do that at a course like here, it’s going to pay off.”

They had three players go under par, Logan Shepherd, Mason Butler and Grant Owens all firing 71’s and one-under-par. Jake Feldhaus carded a 74, Kaden Grooms rounding out the scoring with a 77.

They’d end up winning by 20 strokes over Montgomery County, a team that was expected to make it close with the Royals on Tuesday. Being Mason County’s home course helped, but the execution the five Royals put together left no doubt.

It gets them a second straight trip to Bowling Green for the KHSAA state tournament, this time looking to improve off their seventh place finish last season and their goal is to bust into the top five.

Three of the five have been there, Shepherd, Butler and Grooms, they’ll all be playing in their last high school golf tournament as well.

“Most importantly is to have fun. We want to give Grant and Jake a last memorable trip with us. We’re hoping to finish top four as a team and go out on a good note,” Butler said.

Butler was steady on the day, staying right around even-par throughout. He had struggled lately to break 80, but a course that he frequents often over the summer was the right recipe.

“We all play here everyday in the summer and know it like the back of our hands. Just happy. Scrambled for pars today, made a lot of par putts,” Butler said. “The last few weeks I haven’t played good, think it’s great we came out and did what we had to today. If someone told me we were going to shoot 287 years ago I would have said you’re crazy.”

Shepherd’s been the Royals most consistent player all season. When others were hitting their peaks and valleys, Shepherd stayed course and has been the Royals No. 1 golfer for the majority of the season. Tuesday was no different.

“Just a lot of hard work. It’s all mental. I shot 85 the second or third tournament of the year and told myself I would never do that again. I set a long term goal to never do that again. That day really made me mad and I grew from it,” Shepherd said. “Today gives me goosebumps. Just amazing for us to do this today.”

Owens burst through in qualifying to make the top five of the team and never left. He credits his focus to the game and work in the offseason.

“I just set a goal to give myself a shot. At first I wanted to be top seven so I could go play some tournaments with the guys. Then came qualifying and I was top three and then realized I can go do the thing. Throughout the year I just tried to get better and better. During the offseason I took a few lessons from Andrew Stevens, great guy, great instructor. I feel like just playing everyday with these guys, practicing with them not only made myself better, but let these guys know we’re right here with them. It’s just a good feeling,” Owens said.

Feldhaus, an eighth grader with loads of potential is showing he’s ready for the next step. His result had him tied for seventh for the tournament in what is a glimpse of what the future can hold for him.

Grooms’ 77 may not have counted in the team scoring, but his score would have counted for any of the other 13 teams that participated on the day.

The individual title was a lot closer. Montgomery County’s Logan McCormick edged out Lewis County’s Logan Liles by a stroke. McCormick carded a three-under 69, Liles with a two-under 70. McCormick had already won the title in 2019 as a sophomore on his home course at Golf at Acorns in Mt. Sterling and was able to claim the title once again.

“The first title meant a lot. A lot of guys I had looked up to just left and I felt like there was a lot of pressure to do good after they left. That one meant a lot, but this being my last one, it really means a lot,” McCormick said. “Felt like I could have made a few more birdies, but I didn’t really do anything dumb to hurt myself. Overall a pretty good day.”

The Morehead State commit left no doubt on what his objective is next week in Bowling Green.

“I’m trying to win,” McCormick said.

Liles came close once again. Just missing out by two strokes of first place last year and his freshman year and one stroke this year. His back nine finish got him in this position. At three-over through 10 holes, Liles went five-under through the final eight holes, but came up just one birdie short.

“I hit shots everywhere early, but did everything I could do to just get back in it and do something. Went eagle, birdie, bogey, birdie, birdie, par, par and then finished with a birdie. It was crazy. Made some long putts, but missed a short one on seven, bogeyed from inside 100 yards on the front nine, there was a lot of shots left out there, but you can always say that,” Liles said. “Just couldn’t get to the number.”

He’s also heading to Bowling Green next week with a purpose.

“Statement. Make a statement somehow. Put some of these smaller cities, smaller counties on the map. Northeastern Kentucky, you kind of get overlooked if it’s not Lexington or Louisville. Especially with the college stuff, some of those bigger schools, guys playing bigger tournaments down there you they just get more looks. Hopefully if some of us go down there and play well it will bring some light on the talent in Northeastern Kentucky,” Liles said.

He’ll be making his fourth trip to the state tournament, three times as an individual.

With Mason County’s team title in the bag and McCormick edging Liles, the main drama left from there was what individual qualifiers were going to state. It was quite the wait for some as they had ended their round and waiting for other scores to come in. McCormick and Liles were in, as were Ashland’s Conner Calhoun, Greenup County’s Dylan Stultz and Rowan County seventh grader Will Jones with 74’s. That left two spots to go and it happened to be the Fleming County duo of Adam Hargett, Seth Hickerson and Russell’s Gunner Cassity in with 75’s. So the three would have a three-way sudden-death playoff for the final two spots to go to Bowling Green.

All three made par on the first playoff hole, Cassity escaping trouble on the first hole and made par on the next hole to be the first qualifier while Hargett and Hickerson made bogey.

A third playoff hole to decide between two teammates they’d go.

It ended up being Hickerson, hitting a pressure-packed 10-footer on the par 3, No. 12 for par to advance.

“Whoever won I was going to be happy for either one of us. Hit the ball really well today, putting was not my thing today. That last putt was probably my best putt all day,” Hickerson said. “Going to state is really exciting. That’s all I looked to all year.”

Fleming County put up a solid showing as a team, finishing third with a 311. After Hickerson and Hargett’s 75, Logan Hughes shot a 77, Hunter High an 84 and Calvin DeHart a 98.

Lewis County finished 12th with a 377. After Liles’ 70, Avery Sartin shot a 94, Nathaniel Sweeney a 99 and Tristan Gilbert a 114.

St. Patrick’s Chase Walton shot a 98, Saints’ Gus Rechtin with a 175.

A total of 14 teams and 75 players competed in Tuesday’s tournament in what was another beautiful day in the Bluegrasswithout a cloud in sight.

SCORING

Tuesday

Laurel Oaks Golf Course

Par 72

RANK; SCHOOL; SCORE; (INDIVIDUALS)

*1. Mason County — 287 (Logan Shepherd 71, Mason Butler 71, Grant Owens 71, Jake Feldhaus 74, Kaden Grooms 77)

2. Montgomery County — 307 (Logan McCormick 69, Chandler McCoy 78, Jarrett Stidam 80, Meier Patrick 80, Brett Marcum 83)

3. Fleming County — 311 (*Seth Hickerson 75, Adam Hargett 75, Logan Hughes 77, Hunter High 84, Calvin DeHart 98)

4. East Carter — 313 (Titus McGlone 76, Evan Napier 77, Price Harris 79, Cody Fouts 81, Matthew Tomolonis 87)

5. Russell — 322 (*Gunner Cassity 75, Torin Kirk 82, Kolten Kirk 82, Brody Kilburn 83, Landon Scaggs 90)

t-6. Greenup County — 329 (*Dylan Stultz 74, Jadon Gordon 80, Boone Gibson 81, Brady Blevins 94)

t-6. Rowan County — 329 (*Will Jones 74, Christian Parker 79, Connor Christie 87, Ryan Beighle 89, Calen Caskey 101)

8. Elliott County — 355 (Eli Griffith 85, Aaron Adams 86, Cameron Adams 87, Gatlin Griffith 97)

9. Boyd County — 361 (Jacob Baker 85, Rheyce Deborde 90, Alex Deborde 91, Blake Cook 95, Jacob Layne 112)

10. Ashland Blazer — 363 (*Connor Calhoun 73, Parker Miller 95, Caleb Campbell 97, Isaac Campbell 98, Ethan Sellars 99)

11. West Carter — 371 (Braydon Dehart 84, Nathan Webb 87, Xavier Rose 91, Ethan Easterling 109, Zach Bradley 121)

12. Lewis County — 377 (*Logan Liles 70, Avery Sartin 94, Nathaniel Sweeney 99, Tristan Gilbert 114)

13. Lawrence County — 411 (JD Montgomery 91, Reece Hughes 99, Deuce Marcum 108, Ethan Burgess 113)

14. Rose Hill Christian — 515 (John Vanhoose 105, Luke Pennington 122, Jeremy Crawford 143, Chase Pennington 145, Noah Daniel 148)

Individuals

Jacon Claar, Fairview — 96

Chase Walton, St. Patrick — 98

Braydon Mays, Morgan County — 99

Kasey Blankenship, Raceland — 104

Grayson Hampton, Morgan County — 108

Cole Adams, Morgan County — 110

Tate Jobe, Raceland — 130

Nick Fraley, Raceland — 165

Gus Rechtin, St. Patrick — 175