Tee times set for state golf tourney

The KHSAA state golf tournament tee times are set for the boys’ and girls’ tournament this week in Bowling Green.
The girls’ get underway first on Tuesday at Bowling Green Country Club in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Mason County’s Macey Littleton and Fleming County’s Sadie Price are two area qualifiers in the girls’ tournament.
Littleton, who finished fifth at the 12th Region tournament at Eagle Trace last week tees off on Tuesday at 12:33 p.m.
It’s Littleton’s fourth trip to the state tournament, once as a seventh grader with the Lady Royals golf team and now qualified as an individual for the third straight year. After failing to make the cut last year and an illness holding her out from competing her freshman year, her goal is to make it to Wednesday’s second round.
“There’s a lot of good golfers there. But yes, I want to make the cut,” Littleton said after last week’s tournament.
Price finished fourth at the 12th Region Tournament and is making her first ever trip to the state tournament. The sophomore tees off at 12:51 p.m.
The two will start their round on the 10th hole.
In the boys’ tournament that starts on Friday, Mason County’s team along with Lewis County’s Logan Liles and Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson qualified.
The Royals start their tee times on Friday at 7:45 a.m. with Kaden Grooms. They go in nine-minute intervals after that, Jake Feldhaus at 7:54 a.m., Logan Shepherd at 8:03 a.m., Grant Owens at 8:12 a.m. and Mason Butler at 8:21 a.m.
Mason County shot a 287 as a team at Laurel Oaks on Tuesday, winning the 12th Region by 20 strokes.
While each course is separate with their own difficulties, the Royals score on Tuesday was the lowest in the state among all 12 regional tournaments that took place on Monday or Tuesday last week.
Butler, Shepherd and Owens all shot one-under-par 71’s during the 12th Region tournament and finished in a tie for third. Feldhaus shot a 74 and tied for seventh. Grooms 77 had him tied for 14th.
Butler will be making his third trip to Bowling Green, once as a freshman and the last two seasons with the Royals team. Shepherd will also be making his third trip to Bowling Green, qualifying as an individual his sophomore year and making it with the Royals the last two years. Grooms will be making a consecutive trip to Bowling Green. This will be Feldhaus and Owens first trip to the state tournament.
They’re hopeful to build off their seventh place finish last season and enter the tournament with a goal of at least finishing in the top five.
“Very proud of these guys to pull out of that per say ‘slump’ we were in the last few weeks. It’s not easy to do in golf because it’s mostly mental,” Royals coach Jordan Gilbert said after Tuesday’s tournament. “We’re a competitive team, these kids have put in a ton of preparation in each kid has grown.”
The other 11 teams competing are St. Mary, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Greenwood, Bethlehem, Spencer County, Christian Academy-Louisville, Ryle, Highlands, Madison Central, Pulaski County and Estill County.
Liles starts his tournament on Friday at 8:48 a.m. The senior finished runner-up at the 12th Region Tournament at Laurel Oaks with a two-under-par 70. He’s making his fourth trip to Bowling Green, once competing with the Lions team in eighth grade and qualifying individually his freshman, junior and senior year.
Liles made the cut last year and finished in a tie for 40th with a 36-hole score of 15-over.
Hickerson tees off at 11:39 a.m. on Friday. The freshman is making his first trip to the state tournament.