Tee times set for state golf tourney

BROOKSVILLE – Without their leading tackler and defensive leader for their contest Thursday night against Paris, Bracken County needed a defender to step up.

How about all 11?

The Polar Bears responded to the task, forced four turnovers and came away with a win in their district opener, 20-12 over the Greyhounds.

“Defense played lights out. We were shut down last week, had a short notice to play this game on Thursday and put in hard work all week,” Polar Bears coach Simon Clouse said. “Had a pretty good plan. We kept the edge, knew their speed was going to be a big problem and we kept the edge all night and made some big plays.”

Polar Bears senior linebacker Caleb Jefferson was in COVID protocol and unavailable Thursday so the defense responded with three fumble recoveries, a touchdown and an interception and blanking Paris for the majority of the game until two late Greyhound touchdowns.

Payton Tully was the Polar Bears offense on the night, getting 112 of their 128 offensive yards in the contest. Tully carried the ball 24 times for 122 yards, scoring two touchdowns, his second the dagger with 1:44 to play and giving the Polar Bears a two-touchdown advantage.

He was due to break one like he does in nearly every game, and finally did so on a 45-yard scamper to the Paris five on the decisive late drive.

”Try my best to find the holes and whenever the line provides it for me I take it. Sadly on that long run I got caught. I had like a 40-yard head start and he still caught me. I was dead at that point,” Tully said. “But if it wasn’t for that touchdown and that defensive touchdown we wouldn’t have won the game.”

But three plays later, Tully punched it in from the five to make it 20-6.

While the Greyhounds were able to add another score later, the Polar Bear defense had done it’s job for the majority of the night.

Paris (3-4, 0-1) first two possessions resulted in Polar Bear fumble recoveries.

The biggest Bracken stop of the night came before the half.

A returned interception had the Greyhounds with a first and goal in the waning minutes of the half.

Two running plays got the Greyhounds to the Polar Bear one.

But two straight stops that resulted in negative yardage preserved a 6-0 Polar Bear lead going into half.

“It was huge. We called a double blitz on third down and did it again on fourth and the guys just bowed their necks and played hard. They made the stop, they were determined and one of the key moments of the game,” Clouse said.

Tully’s seven-yard run that capped off a 10-play, 60-yard drive on the Polar Bears opening possession was the only score of the half.

A third quarter marred by penalties ended up with just three yards combined between the two teams compared to 35 penalty yards. Chase Wilson, filling in for Jefferson, had a key interception in the quarter to flip the field.

“Everything on defense is about doing your own job. We all did our job tonight, had contain. I have much respect for Caleb after a game like this,” Wilson said. “It’s all about discipline and thought we were very good defensively, especially against the run.”

The Polar Bears third fumble recovery of the night was in the Greyhounds end zone on an errant snap that Ethan Hunt came out of the pile with. Tully’s run for two made it 14-0 and in this game seemed like a big enough of a deficit to win.

Paris was able to drive right down the field from there, using their aerial attack to make it 14-6 when William Puckett hit Isaiah Villar for a 30-yard touchdown strike on fourth and 10.

But the Polar Bears responded, going 69 yards, Tully with all seven carries on the drive. When he got caught on the five after the 45-yard run, it was sort of a blessing in disguise.

“It’s funny. Kind of mad he didn’t score, but thank God that he didn’t. Allowed us to run some more time off the clock, they burned some timeouts and it was great for us that way. These kids, I’m so glad to see the ball break their way instead of the other way,” Clouse said. “Three starting freshman on the offensive line and they stepped up when they needed to today.”

The win gets Bracken County to 4-3 and off to a 1-0 start in district play when they welcome Bishop Brossart to Brooksville next week. Entering Friday’s contest against Nicholas county, the Mustangs have yet to lose a game at 6-0.

“Our new motto is why not us? We’ve had two bad years since Tad (Fisher) and Trey’s (Brausch) years. It’s great to get off to a good start. We’re trying to get playoffs home this year and win the district,” Tully said.

Paris was held to 68 yards of offense until the fourth quarter. The Greyhounds will play at Nicholas County on October 7.

POLAR BEARS 20, GREYHOUNDS 12

PARIS – 0-0-0-12 – 12

BRACKEN COUNTY – 6-0-0-14 – 20

Scoring

1st Quarter

(BC) Tully 7-yard run (1:24) Run failed

4th Quarter

(BC) Hunt fumble recovery for TD (8:56) Tully run

(P) Puckett 30-yard pass to Villar (5:30) Kick failed

(BC) Tully 5-yard run (:24) Run failed

(P) Puckett 5-yard pass to Arnett (:24) Pass failed

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Paris 116 (Puckett 10/14, Ransom 2/4), Bracken -10 (Schultz 1/5)

Rushing Yards: Paris 52 (Catlett 5-17, Puckett 6-16, Villar 5-11, Bell 5-7, Ransom 12-3, Jackson 1-(minus) 2) Bracken 138 (Tully 24-122, Teegarden 2-17, Wilson 1-0, Schultz 3-(minus) 1)

Receiving: Paris (Villar 2-55, Catlett 7-42, Cruz 1-13, Arnett 1-5, Ransom 1-1), Bracken (Tully 1-(minus) 10)

Turnovers: Paris 4, Bracken 1

Penalties: Paris 8-65, Bracken 6-30

Records: Paris (3-4, 1-0) Bracken County (4-3, 1-0)