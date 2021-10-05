HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Littleton, Price compete at state golf tourney

October 5, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

Mason County’s Macey Littleton and Fleming County’s Sadie Price competed at the Leachman-Buick-GMC-Cadillac KHSAA girls’ state golf championship on Tuesday at Bowling Green Country Club.

Play ended up being suspended due to a weather delay, but Littleton was able to complete her round before darkness hit. The Mason County junior making her fourth trip to the state tournament shot a 97 at 25-over-par. It currently has her in a tie for 112th and unlikely to make the current projected cut of 16-over.

Littleton got off to a solid start at two-over through her first four holes, finishing out the first nine holes with a 45. Then the weather hit, the course got longer with the wet grounds and Littleton shot a 52 on the back nine. She recorded four pars in her round.

Price was unable to complete her round, currently sitting at 20-over par through 16 holes. She’s also below the projected cut line currently. The Fleming County sophomore had two par’s on her first nine on her way to a 46 and has a 38 through seven holes on the back nine.

The course played tough on Tuesday, no one in the 141-player field under par. Madison Central’s Claira Beth Ramsey and Bullitt East’s Macie Brown are the current leaders at even par. Eleven players are within five strokes of the lead with 12 players still needing to finish their first round, every golfer getting through 16 holes on the day.

Marshall County is looking to repeat their team title and look well on their way with a 20-stroke lead at 18-over. Madison Central is in second at 38-over, 12th Region champion Greenup County is 11th with a team score of 133-over-par.

The 36-hole tournament will be finished on Wednesday. The first round will resume Wednesday at 7 a.m. CT.

Wednesday’s second round will start approximately an hour after the completion of the first round. Pairings will be posted online ASAP after tournament administration has had time to make the cut.

Trending Recipes