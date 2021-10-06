Fleming repeats as district champ

It was supposed to be a highly anticipated matchup from the last two district champions.

Mason County and Harrison County approached Wednesday’s game for the 38th District championship for the third straight year. The two meetings during the season were tight one-goal games with a lot of emotion poured into them.

But 42 seconds into Wednesday’s title tilt, the game completely changed.

Royals goalkeeper Andrew Moore went out to slide to cut off a cross into the box, but collided with Thorobreds freshman David Korona in the process, Korona left in pain on the ground.

After nearly 20 minutes of being on the ground in pain, Korona was stretchered off the field, Moore was issued a red card and the Thorobreds were awarded a penalty kick.

Blaine Biddle slid the ball under a diving Cade Pugh, Moore’s replacement and the floodgates opened from there as the Thorobreds went on for a 10-0 mercy rule victory.

“Our fates were sealed 42 seconds into the game. Your chances of scoring a man down are a low percentage. If you have to defend for 79 minutes with one less player, it’s tough to defend and on the flip side it’s tough to score,” Royals coach Daniel Forsythe said.

Mason County’s hopes of repeating as district champs dashed just like that.

“My perception of it was a regular aggressive, keeper block. He came out to block the kick off the kids foot like he does 15 times a game, does every game this season. The kid kicked it away from Andrew and a collision happened. It was 100 percent non-malicious. He doesn’t play that way, we don’t play that way,” Forsythe said. “It was explained to me that it was a malicious foul that put a player’s health in jeopardy. That’s how he explained it to me, but it’s not how I saw it. But once it’s given it can’t be ungiven.”

Pugh, a freshman, was put in a tough spot, having to come on in just his second game of varsity action, the previous time coming in on spot duty to close out a 7-2 victory over St. Patrick.

“To expect a freshman to come in and put 79 minutes in when he’s cold on the bench, not at all expecting to play today, he did very well. He had a handful of saves that were of starter quality. Lots of things he’s got to work on, which we can all see. His heart was there, his focus was there, very coachable kid. He’ll improve over the years. He outperformed my expectations to be truthful,” Forsythe said.

The Thorobreds tested him early and often, Alex Sledd able to make it a 2-0 Harrison lead in the sixth minute after a shot from outside the box sailing over Pugh’s head.

Pugh got his bearings from there and made several saves, but playing a man down had Harrison owning the possession game and playing nearly the entire game on Mason County’s side of the field.

“We lost one of our top four players, but they had to play with 10, we had 11 and took advantage of it. The PK helped, we’ve been starting slow all season and I guess that kind of got the boys a little hyped,” Thorobreds coach Richard Crowdy said. “It sucks for that to happen, sucks for them that their goalkeeper is out. There’s no ill-will between us.”

Harrison got three more goals before half to make it a 5-0 lead at the break, Garrett Dawson netting two goals, Blaine Biddle his second of the game.

The onslaught continued in the second half, Dawson getting a hat trick in the 45th minute, the Thorobreds scoring four goals in a nine-minute span from Dawson, Ryan Anness, Sledd and Michael Parin in the 54th minute to make it 9-0 game.

Griffin Maners ended the contest with a little more than three minutes to play with the 10th goal of the game and the mercy rule.

Both teams will now head to the 10th Region tournament, Harrison County the host after winning the district.

Based off the KHSAA rule, Moore now has to sit the next two games as the Royals head into the 10th Region tournament next week.

“This loss is not on them. It’s no fault of their own. Andrew plays the way he plays every game. He made a collision that he’s probably made 10 times this season and it goes in the keeper’s way every time. This ref that I’ve never seen in my life, read it a different way. Life lesson, things happen in life that are out of your control and you just have to accept it and work your way out of it,” Forsythe said. “That’s the aggression I expect from Andrew every game. I told him day one ever since he’s been in goal, ‘I’d much rather give up a goal to an aggressive goal keeper than give up a goal to a passive goal keeper. Somebody running backwards, away from the attack.’ That’s the way I’ve coached him to play. Nothing malicious in that slide, he was 100 percent going after the ball. I just don’t know.”

The regional tournament matchups will be determined at the draw later this week.

THOROBREDS 10, ROYALS 0

HARRISON COUNTY — 5-5 — 10

MASON COUNTY — 0-0 — 0

Game Stats

Goals: Harrison — Biddle 2 (1’, 29’), Sledd 2 (6’, 52’), Dawson 3 (24’, 33’, 45’), Anness (48’), Partin (54’), Maners (77’)

Shots (On Goal): Harrison 43 (20), Mason 10 (5)

Corner Kicks: Harrison 6, Mason 1

Fouls: Harrison 6, Mason 4

Offsides: Harrison 0, Mason 0

Saves: Harrison 5 (White, Harney), Mason 10 (Pugh)

Records: Harrison County 9-5-3, Mason County 7-10-1