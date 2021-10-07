Lady Royals keep composure, knock off Pendleton in penalty kicks

Mason County’s Riley Durham prepares to pass a ball to a teammate to start the second half. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
BUTLER — It took a reschedule, suspension due to lightning, two overtimes and penalty kicks, but Mason County was able to finally prevail over Pendleton County.
In a three-day event, the Lady Royals are headed to the 38th District championship after a 4-2 victory in penalty kicks over the Lady Cats in Thursday’s 38th District tournament semifinals.
Originally scheduled for Tuesday, Pendleton requested the game be rescheduled for Wednesday. Mason County honored the wish, took a 2-0 lead behind goals from Emily Wood and Riley Durham, but Mother Nature had other plans, lightning suspending the game to Thursday with nine minutes remaining in the first half.
Upon restart, three goals in an 18-minute span for Pendleton suddenly gave them a 3-2 lead, momentum clearly on their side after the near 24-hour delay in which the Lady Royals didn’t arrive in Maysville until 11:30 p.m.
But Sarah Payne answered three minutes later to knot things up at three. Riley Durham slid to take a shot and Pendleton keeper Elissa Blackaby made the save, but Payne was there for the rebound to make it a brand new game.
“Just staying mentally focused was the big thing,” Lady Royals coach Amy Cottam said. “We were very mentally prepared last night, but it’s very hard to come back out the second night in a row, the late hours and everything. It really was a team effort to pull through tonight.”
With 29 minutes to play, neither team was able to muster up promising opportunities from that point, getting the game to overtime.
Payne just missed a shot wide in the first overtime, the best chance in the two five-minute, golden goal periods.
So to penalty kicks they went.
“I was going to puke. I thought I was going to throw up on the sideline,” Lady Royals senior Emily Wood said.
The Lady Royals with freshman keeper Kaelynn Henning hadn’t been in this situation, the penalty kicks were all new to the team.
“I just told them it’s about finesse. Not about the power of the strike into the net. The finesse and placement of the ball. Don’t overthink it, when you pick your spot, keep your spot in your mind and lay it in there nice and confidently,” Cottam said.
Henning would be in goal while Durham, Kynedee Mauney, Wood, Makayla Howard and Payne would be the penalty takers.
“Matt (Cottam) has more goalie experience than I do, so I met with the girls taking the kicks and Matt met with the goalkeeper. My guess is he told her to stay on her line, stay center, watch their eyes and as soon as that ball is kicked it’s a guessing game. You’re not going to get them all, you have to stay up and not let it get to you. Brush it off, go to the next one, you get five chances,” Cottam said.
After Durham, Mauney and Pendleton’s Ava Record and Addison Lyndsey converted their kicks, the first blood drawn was a Henning save, batting the ball away that tried to go in the upper half of the goal.
Wood followed with a shot off the crossbar, bouncing down around the goal line and in the net.
Sigh of relief for the Lady Royals senior.
“I thought I was going to miss it. So happy it went in,” Wood said. “The energy with our team boosted us. Last night we had a ton of momentum and unfortunately the weather stopped it. We came back tonight and did our jobs.”
Another missed Pendleton penalty drew the outside of the left post and bounced away.
Howard stepped up to the ball, just needing to make her attempt successful for the victory.
“I was terrified walking up to that ball,” Howard said. “I knew if I kept it low, I should be able to get it in there.”
She smoothly put the ball in the bottom left corner, leaving the Lady Royals in a frenzy in front of their bench in celebration.
“When we practice those, I keep them low and go for the left corner since I’m right-footed. I just tried to stay with that and thankfully it went right in. We went with what we were comfortbale with, that was our strategy going into the PK’s,” Howard said.
They now get their first berth to the district championship and regional tournament since the 2018 season.
First up comes their nemesis Harrison County in the district title game Friday night at 6:15.
Win or lose, they’ll head to the 10th Region tournament next week with either a No. 1 seed and a possible bye into the semifinals, or a No. 2 seed and facing the district champion out of the 37th (Campbell County) or 39th district (George Rogers Clark).
The Lady Royals enter Friday’t title tilt with a nine-game streak with either a win or tie. After starting the season 1-5-1, they now sit at 9-5-2. Their last win over Harrison County came in 2008, the Fillies owning a 14-game winning streak in the series, including a 6-3 victory in the first game of the season.
“I think that was one of the best games we played this season. We feel like this is our year to win the trophy. We’re motivated and know we can do it,” Wood said.
Reagan Carlisle had two of the goals for Pendleton, Reese Barlow the other. Their season ends at 3-13.
LADY ROYALS 3, LADY CATS 3 (LADY ROYALS WIN 4-2 ON PENALTY KICKS)
MASON COUNTY — 2-1 — 3
PENDLETON COUNTY — 1-2 — 3
Game Stats
Goals: Mason — Wood, Durham and Payne Pendleton — Carlisle 2, Barlow
Penalty Kicks: Mason — Durham, Mauney, Wood and Howard Pendleton — Record, Lyndsey
Records: Mason County 9-5-2, Pendleton County 3-13