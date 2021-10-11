Brossart barrels past Mason in region quarterfinals

It’s already the longest winning streak in the history of the Fleming County-Mason County rivalry.

Fleming hopes to add to it.

The Panthers will look for their ninth straight victory over their border county rivals Friday night when they come to Maysville in the important Class 3A, 6th District clash.

Not only bragging rights and county pride are on the line, but first place and a leg up for homefield advantage the first two weeks of the playoffs as well.

“No extra motivation is needed for this one, we’ve been ready to work and chomping at the bit,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said. “While we’ve had success as of late, there’s no overconfidence, we know they are very good. A lot of these have been close ballgames that we were fortunate enough to pull out. One play here or there it could have been a different story, we know it will be a battle and need to be on top of our game. We try to do the best we can to not get them too excited. We told our kids this week and this is no disrespect to anyone else in the district, but we expect to play them again in a few weeks and we want that second game here. We don’t want to have to go to Maysville again.”

During the eight-game winning streak over the Royals, the Panthers have done it defensively. They’re allowing just 8.7 points per game since 2014 with two shutouts, with the last two games allowing just a touchdown each game.

But it’s a new year, with a new coach for Mason County. Ever since Joe Wynn drove into Maysville the day he was formally hired, his first objective was this game…beat Fleming County. He gets his first crack Friday.

“This is what we’ve wanted. We’ve talked through the process, stuck to ourselves and we need to do what we do best. In the grand scheme of things, this is for the No. 1 seed, we might run into them again,” Wynn said. “There’s excitement about it, but not over the top where we need to calm down. We’ve been laser focused this week and need to line up and do what we need to do. We respect the heck out of Fleming and what they’ve done lately and we’re hoping to change the script a bit. We see the fun people are having on social media and what not. But all that talk online is not going to go anywhere. We have to take care of business on the football field, that’s where the talking is done. Friday night we get after them. Bragging rights go a long way. We’re excited for atmosphere. I’m excited to see that.”

Breaking down the matchup, the two have a lot of similarities. Both like to throw the football, the Royals throw it 19.5 times per game for 149 yards, the Panthers 22 times a game for 210 yards. The Royals run it 29.5 times per game for 138.5 yards, the Panthers 25.3 for 139.6.

Brady Sanders has been the lead back for the Royals, rushing for 307 yards and six touchdowns in six games.

Austin Trent has come on in the run game lately for the Panthers, rushing for 225 of his team-high 332 yards the past two games.

“We credit that to a concerted effort with establishing the run. Austin is a kid that is one of the strongest on the team pound for pound. He’s taken advantage of getting the football, Caleb Igo as well. As the season went along we know we’ve needed to develop a more consistent run game,” Spencer said.

Keshaun Thomas has led the Royals offense for the majority, missing last game in COVID protocol. The sophomore has had his learning curve moments throwing for 624 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. Thomas’ go-to targets have been Isaac Marshall showing his big play ability with 15 receptions for 366 yards and five touchdowns and hitting Anthony Bozeman in the possession game for 12 receptions for 178 yards.

Ashton Adams filled in for Thomas last week, throwing for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 32-9 win over Ludlow. The two are expected to see time at the position Friday.

“It will be kind of a feel out process. We need to see where Keshaun is at physically,” Wynn said.

While the Royals had some struggles early in the season offensively, they’ve seemed to find a little bit of rhythm the last three games, putting up 109 points in that span despite being a little shorthanded the past two games with injuries, COVID protocols and disciplinary action.

“We’ve had some guys out but we’re back near full strength,” Wynn said.

Zeke Conn has ran the offense efficiently for the Panthers with 1,218 yards passing, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. Conn utilized Senate Bill 128 for another year in high school and the experience has paid dividends for the Panthers offense.

“Zeke’s season so far kind of reminds me like Johnny (Maher) from his first year to second year. His maturity level is so much better, he’s totally a different player from last year. His confidence has grown a ton, he’s made changes physically and that’s all kind of led into it. He’s a great leader for us and the confidence has carried over into his playing,” Spencer said.

Conn’s favorite target is Logan Pinkley, the Panthers senior receiver leading the state in receiving with 35 receptions for 712 yards and seven touchdowns. What the Mason County secondary can do to limit him will be a key to this one. The Royals secondary has been stingy as of late, allowing just 131 yards passing the last three games and picking off five passes. Carson Pugh and Jonathan Jones have handled the majority of the defensive duties at cornerback and done so with a lot of success, Pugh has five interceptions, Jones with two as the team has 11 interceptions in six games.

“My guys are smart, athletic. Coach Webster says they’re sneaky athletic, Carson has five interceptions. With Pinkley it’s not a one man job, we have to call him out and identify where he is every play. We have to adapt and play and run to him. It won’t change what we do in the scheme just for him. We have to find him, and eliminate deep balls. We definitely need to identify him, if we don’t he’ll score,” Wynn said.

It has been an all-around effort defensively for Mason County lately, their last three games allowing just 17 points with two touchdowns coming late with the game well in hand. The Royals have also forced 10 fumbles so ball security will be key for the Panthers, who have committed nine turnovers this season while forcing just eight.

“They’ve done a tremendous job of forcing turnovers and definitely a thing we’ve harped on is taking care of the football. We can’t give them extra opportunities, we haven’t been as fortunate in forcing turnovers,” Spencer said.

The mental aspect is on the side of Fleming County. When a team beats another for so long you wonder how much that comes into play. Fall down early do they press too hard? Close game late do they think about it too much?

“You want to look at it like we’re not the same, they’re not the same team from the past. But it is a lot more mental than anything. We just have to take care of it and understand they’ll have success. The key is how we respond to how they do that. We can’t react negatively to the success, you just have to play the next play and the hard work we’ve put in with the coaching and players will take care of that,” Wynn said.

Friday has a lot on the line, should be another exciting chapter written in the longstanding rivalry. Fleming County owns the overall series lead, 25-22.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

GAMETRACKER

WHO: Fleming County Panthers (3-4, 1-0) at Mason County Royals (4-2, 1-0)

WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Mason County High School, Maysville

SERIES HISTORY: Fleming County leads the all-time series, 25-22, winning eight straight

LAST MEETING: Fleming County won 7-6, on Oct. 9, 2020