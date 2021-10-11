Brossart barrels past Mason in region quarterfinals

Mason County’s Kaelynn Henning makes a save during Monday’s 10th Region soccer Quarterfinal at Campbell County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
CLARYVILLE — Mason County girls’ soccer coach Amy Cottam said it was a fair statement when I asked if Bishop Brossart was the best team they’ve played all season.
The result also proved so, the Lady ‘Stangs earning a 10-0 mercy rule victory Monday in the 10th Region quarterfinals at Campbell County.
It was the most lopsided loss the Lady Royals had this season.
“You could tell these girls are used to playing together, they’ve probably played together a long time and their passing was outstanding,” Lady Royals coach Amy Cottam said.
Their passing earned them an overwhelming 45 shots in Monday’s game, constantly possessing the ball on the Lady Royals deep third of the field.
While it took them a bit to open things up, they started pouring in goals consistently to eventually get to the 10-0 lead with 6:53 remaining in the game.
“Given the opportunities we normally finish. Once we finish it opens the doors, open the gates and we can keep going,” Lady ‘Stangs coach Andy Smith said.
Jill Planeaux started the scoring in the ninth minute, her first of four goals in the contest. The Lady Royals were able to stave off several shot attempts from there to keep it a one-goal game for nearly the next 10 minutes, freshman goalie Kaelynn Henning making several of her 17 saves in the contest during that timeframe.
“I still think fatigue has been a factor, we’re just hitting the 72-hour mark since our last game when we played three nights in a row. The field was also different, we’re not used to playing on turf, it’s a lot faster. Lot of differences, think we could have adjusted better than we did, but I think overall we gave them a good fight and left it on the field,” Cottam said.
But things opened up starting in the 18th minute, when No. 18 did it again, Planeaux with her second goal of the game. Ally Smith and Kaitlynn Kramer made it 4-0 within four minutes later and would take a 4-0 lead into the half.
Planeaux started the scoring in the second half in the 44th minute, Lydia Haubner, Emma Sandfoss adding two, Planeaux and then Kramer closing out the contest over the next 30 minutes. They scored from a wide variety, to corner kicks, headers and tough angle shots.
“We work on those a lot,” Smith said. “We work on those short corners, a lot of times when you execute those they are more effective.”
While the Lady Royals season ended Monday, it came with a lot of late season success. Sitting at 1-5-1 on September 2 after a 6-0 loss to Villa Madonna, the team finished the year 8-2-1 in their final 10 games to earn themselves a winning season for the second straight year.
“They started trusting each other and were truly playing as a team. They were playing as one, it wasn’t about stats, wasn’t about who had the goal or who had the assist it was who is open and who has the best shot. That’s what we were striving for being a team effort all-around,” Cottam said.
They’ll graduate five seniors, Eva Caudill, Riley Durham, Nariyah Harrison, Makayla Howard and Emily Wood.
“Had a great run towards the end of the season. Take what we did well and take it with you and keep that head up,” Cottam said.
They will return seven starters and while Monday’s result was a lopsided one, it gives them a sense of how far they have to go to get where they want to be competitive within the region. Monday’s game was the step in the right direction, playing in their first region tournament game since 2018.
“First to the ball, anticipating, crisper passing, movement off the ball, they had all that. They had it in space and those are things we try to get our team to understand and sometimes you have to deal with it like this before you get it,” Cottam said.
Brossart now advances to play George Rogers Clark in Wednesday’s semifinals. It’s a rematch of the 2020 10th Region championship game.
“It will be a good match. The girls are excited, you got girls that don’t want their season to end and they’re going to give it all they got until the end,” Smith said.
At the completion of the contest, Lady Royals defender Neveah Wright was named to the All-Tournament team.
LADY ‘STANGS 10, LADY ROYALS 0
BISHOP BROSSART — 4-6 — 10
MASON COUNTY — 0-0 — 0
Game Stats
Goals: Bishop Brossart — Planeaux 4 (9’, 18’, 44’, 61’) Smith (20’), Kremer (22’, 74’), Haubner (46’), Sandfoss 2 (51’, 57’),
Shots (On Goal): Brossart 45 (28), Mason 1 (1)
Corner Kicks: Brossart 16, Mason 1
Fouls: Brossart 5, Mason 4
Offsides: Brossart 3, Mason 0
Saves: Brossart 1 (Gooderson), Mason 18 (Henning 17, Gardner 1)
Records: Bishop Brossart 14-8-1, Mason County 9-7-2