Sports on TV

There’s the possibility for quite a bit of chaos in the Class 3A, 6th District.

Friday night will either help clear up the playoff picture a little more, or create even more chaos.

Here’s what we know right now:

— If Fleming County handles business the next two weeks with wins over Pendleton County and Lewis County, the Panthers will hold the top spot headed into the playoffs for the third straight season. The No. 1 seed comes with two guaranteed home playoff games in the district round of the playoffs and considering where Fleming’s RPI stands right now, most likely a road game for a regional championship if they’re to win the first two. It’s still early to determine who that opponent would be in the regional championship round, but if the playoffs started today and if things played out with the No. 1 seeds winning their district, they’d be looking at another trip to Log Mountain to take on Bell County like they did in 2019, currently the highest rated team in Districts 5-8 that hold their district lead.

— As for Mason County, they handle business the next two weeks with wins over Lewis County and Powell County, the Royals would then be looking at the No. 2 seed, getting a home playoff game in the first round and then traveling to Flemingsburg to take on the Panthers for the district championship, assuming the two win out in the district from this point.

— Here’s where things get interesting. Entering Friday, Lewis County holds the No. 3 spot in the district with a 1-1 record and a win over Powell County. The Pirates are the No. 4 seed at 1-2 with last week’s win over Pendleton County, who is also 1-2. The Lions play Mason County Friday and then Fleming County next week. A tough task to ask for the Lions, who could have sealed up at least the No. 3 seed with a win over Pendleton County October 1, but that’s up in the air now with two tough contests ahead.

— There’s a potential for Lewis, Powell and Pendleton to all be 1-3 in district play when it comes to a conclusion after next week. If that were the case, things would then turn to the RPI. As things stand now, Powell County would be the No. 3 seed, Pendleton County the No. 4 seed and Lewis County the odd team out of the playoff race with the No. 5 seed.

Still a lot to be determined, but Friday should help clear some of this up as the final week of district play is next week.

CLASS 3A, 6TH DISTRICT STANDINGS

SCHOOL; RECORD

Fleming County 2-0

Mason County 1-1

Lewis County 1-1

Powell County 1-2

Pendleton County 1-2

REMAINING CLASS 3A, 6TH DISTRICT SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

Mason County at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m.

Fleming County at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.

OCTOBER 22

Powell County at Mason County, 7:30 p.m.

Lewis County at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m.