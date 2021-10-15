Sports on TV

October 15, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, October 15

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Iowa

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Cornell at Princeton

5 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Marshall at North Texas

ESPN — Clemson at Syracuse

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Montana St. at Weber St.

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at San Jose St.

ESPN — California at Oregon

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Utah

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan St.

ESPNU — Kansas at Baylor

8 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Ohio St.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Kansas St.

9 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at LSU

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series – New York, Second Round, Glen Oaks Club, Old Westbury, N.Y. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

FS2 — LUX: Fight League 17, Monterrey, Mexico

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Boston at Miami

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Portland at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at New Jersey

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: FC Köln at Hoffenheim

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals

9 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 3

