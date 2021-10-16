Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, October 16

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — UCF at Cincinnati

BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern

CBS — Auburn at Arkansas

CBSSN — Yale at UConn

ESPN — Florida at LSU

ESPN2 — Nebraska at Minnesota

ESPNU — Tulsa at South Florida

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Texas

FS1 — Michigan St. at Indiana

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Purdue at Iowa

ACCN — Miami at North Carolina

CBS — Kentucky at Georgia

CBSSN — Toledo at Cent. Michigan

ESPN — BYU at Baylor

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Kent St. at W. Michigan

FS2 — Fresno St. at Wyoming

PAC-12N — Arizona at Colorado

4 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV

ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TCU at Oklahoma

ACCN — NC State at Boston College

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

ESPNU — Stanford at Washington St.

SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee

8 p.m.

BTN — Army at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Washington

9 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at Boise St.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Utah

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Hawaii at Nevada

ESPNU — Morgan St. at SC State (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas

2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series – New York, Final Round, Glen Oaks Club, Old Westbury, N.Y. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS2 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, Semifinals, Phoenix

MLB BASEBALL

4:20 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2

8 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Arizona at Buffalo

7 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Pittsburgh

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Exeter at Wasps (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Semifinals, Doubles Finals; WTA Doubles Finals

Sunday, October 17

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

CBSSN — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

CBSSN — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Morton Buildings Late Models, The Rev, Monroe, La. (Taped)

NBCSN — FIM Superbike World Championships: Round 12, San Juan, Argentina (Taped)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid (Taped)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Penn St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Auburn

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado

3 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Penn St. at Purdue

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 2

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

CBS — Miami vs. Jacksonville, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Indianapolis, Kansas City at Washington, LA Chargers at Baltimore

FOX — Cincinnati at Detroit

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Cleveland

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Dallas at New England

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Seattle at Pittsburgh

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Ottawa

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Manchester, N.H. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Final

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 4

