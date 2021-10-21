Back-to-back: Lady Saints repeat in 39th

St. Patrick celebrates after the game-winning point. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BROOKSVILLE — While they may have been scrambling for a coach at the start of the volleyball season, one thing St. Patrick had was their togetherness.

It helped them prevail early on despite the adversity and helped them prevail later on as they earned their second consecutive 39th District Championship on Thursday night in Brooksville.

The Lady Saints knocked off Bracken County in four sets, 3-1 (25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19) to keep the title back in Maysville.

“The girls were ready for tournament time. They wanted to bring it and they did. Our crowd got behind us on their home court and helped energize us,” Lady Saints coach Evan Bothman said.

St. Patrick did it with their ability to dig nearly everything out of the air, a precise service game and the ability to fight off momentum surges from the Lady Bears.

“The girls really wanted to work better together as a team. I think I repeat myself every time I do this, but it’s because they have. They’ve worked really hard talking and communicating and lifting each other up. We started running a different rotation and all that and they really practiced really hard. Talked together, didn’t make the little mistakes. They worked together, they were talking, communication is really important in volleyball. From the beginning to now they’ve really put it together, ” Bothman said.

A 12-2 run in the first set helped them get a 1-0 lead behind the service runs of Jaclyn Stewart and Amanda Gilbert. Trailing 7-4, Stewart served up two aces in a rally of six straight points for the Lady Saints, Gilbert followed with a 5-0 run behind her service game to give them a 16-9 edge. Mercedes Hedgecock cleaned up from there with a couple of kills, Stewart closing with an ace followed by a kill from Caroline McKay to end the first set in which the Lady Saints had four aces and six kills with just six errors and two service errors.

Bracken County’s errors really piled up early on, committing 26 of them in the first two sets, but were able to stay in the second set at 16-all with Tori Highfield recording her seventh kill of the set to get things even.

But a 9-2 run from there, thanks to four Lady Bears errors and a service error helped St. Pat take a commanding 2-0 lead.

They could sense a championship coming their way in the third set being just two points away with a 23-21 lead, but the Lady Bears responded with a 5-1 run to close out the set, Kyleigh Lippert collecting a couple of kills to extend the match.

“We came out sluggish. Don’t know, just didn’t seem like we were ready. We were nervous starting off. They played hard, my girls played hard. St. Pat played a heck of a game, nothing hit the floor on their side and they did an awesome job tonight,” Lady Bears coach Wade Smith said. “Our girls fought the whole way, they never gave up. They kept pushing all the way to the end. To the last point they were fighting trying to win.”

Then the Lady Saints came together, much like they’ve done the past two seasons in dominating the district, winning 14 of 15 district matches in that timeframe.

“Seeing how much we’ve grown and as a team being together these last two years it’s shown so much,” Lady Saints senior Faith Comer said. “Building together these last two years without losing anyone has helped us play together as a team and bring each other up. We know each other so well with what we need to do and bring each other up every point.”

They jumped out to a 16-6 lead in the set and it was too much for Bracken to overcome despite getting within four at 21-17. After winning their first district title in program history last season, the Lady Saints proved it was no fluke. They did it again.

“Honestly it may have felt better last year because it was our first time ever. It feels pretty close this year though,” Lady Saints senior Jaclyn Stewart said. “Just tell the girls to keep working hard because at any moment it could be taken away. You never know when this run will end.”

Now both teams will head to the 10th Region tournament at Montgomery County. The regional draw will be held Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. to determine their opponents. The tournament will then most likely start on Monday.

The teams in the tournament field are Campbell County and Scott out of the 37th District, Harrison County and Pendleton County out of the 38th District, St. Patrick and Bracken out of the 39th and Montgomery County and Bourbon County out of the 40th. Campbell, Harrison, St. Patrick and Montgomery enter as district champs, Scott, Pendleton, Bracken and Bourbon as runner-ups.

LADY SAINTS DEF. LADY BEARS, 3-1 (25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19)

Match Stats

Kills: St. Patrick 29, Bracken 39

Aces: St. Patrick 9, Bracken 0

Errors: St. Patrick 32, Bracken 52

Service Errors: St. Patrick 8, Bracken 9

Records: St. Patrick 14-13, Bracken County 11-24