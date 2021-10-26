Kentucky AP Prep Football Polls

October 26, 2021 edennison Sports 0

LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (10) 8-2 115 1

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 8-1 105 2

3. Raceland – 8-1 92 3

4. Russellville (1) 8-1 84 4

5. Bethlehem – 8-1 73 5

6. Newport Central Catholic – 7-2 57 6

7. Bishop Brossart – 10-0 46 7

8. Williamsburg – 7-2 33 8

9. Sayre – 7-2 23 10

(tie) Hazard – 6-4 23 9

Others receiving votes: Paintsville 5. Lou. Holy Cross 4.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (11) 9-0 119 1

2. Beechwood (1) 9-0 109 2

3. Middlesboro – 9-0 93 4

4. Mayfield – 8-1 72 3

5. West Carter – 7-2 57 7

6. Murray – 6-2 53 9

7. Caldwell Co. – 6-3 51 8

8. Green Co. – 8-1 42 5

9. Danville – 6-4 24 6

10. Owensboro Catholic – 4-5 23 10

Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 8. Metcalfe Co. 8. Breathitt Co. 1.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Christian Academy (8) 8-1 114 1

2. Bardstown (4) 9-0 111 2

3. Glasgow – 8-1 96 3

4. Union Co. – 8-1 84 4

5. Mercer Co. – 7-2 69 5

6. Bell Co. – 7-2 43 7

7. Belfry – 4-5 41 8

8. Lawrence Co. – 7-2 32 9

9. Ashland Blazer – 6-4 22 10

10. East Carter – 7-3 17 NR

(tie) Taylor Co. – 7-2 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Russell 12. Elizabethtown 1. Adair Co. 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Corbin (10) 9-0 118 1

2. Boyle Co. (2) 8-1 109 2

3. Johnson Central – 7-2 95 3

4. Lex. Catholic – 7-2 74 4

5. Franklin Co. – 6-3 73 7

6. Lou. Central – 6-4 51 5

7. Letcher County Central – 6-2 48 6

8. Spencer Co. – 6-3 35 T9

9. Logan Co. – 7-3 22 T9

10. Holmes – 7-2 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Scott 9. Hopkinsville 5. Rowan Co. 3.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Frederick Douglass (11) 9-0 119 1

2. South Warren – 8-1 105 2

3. Owensboro – 8-1 93 3

4. Woodford Co. (1) 9-0 91 4

5. Southwestern – 8-1 68 5

6. Cov. Catholic – 6-3 59 6

7. Graves Co. – 7-2 49 7

8. Cooper – 6-3 17 8

9. Collins – 7-2 14 NR

(tie) Scott Co. – 5-4 14 9

Others receiving votes: Highlands 13. Pulaski Co. 5. Great Crossing 5. North Laurel 4. South Oldham 2. Grant Co. 2.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Male (12) 8-0 120 1

2. Lou. St. Xavier – 8-1 107 2

3. Lou. DuPont Manual – 7-2 84 3

4. Lex. Bryan Station – 8-1 79 5

5. Lou. Trinity – 3-7 73 4

6. Daviess Co. – 8-1 63 T6

7. Ryle – 7-2 53 T6

8. Lou. Ballard – 6-3 34 9

9. Madison Central – 7-2 30 8

10. Bullitt East – 7-2 13 10

Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 2. Central Hardin 1. Apollo 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro.

