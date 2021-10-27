Sports on TV

MOUNT STERLING — Already dealt with the tough task of having to knock off Montgomery County, Bracken County was a little shorthanded when they took on the Lady Indians in Tuesday night’s 10th Region volleyball tournament quarterfinal.

Up against it every year, Bracken had an FFA convention in Indiana and were without five players entering the match.

“Just tough it falls on the same week. I want the girls to do it all and they have that option, it is what it is,” Lady Bears coach Wade Smith said. “We had five out, one starter.”

Montgomery County (25-11) took no mercy as they rattled off a straight set victory, 3-0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-9). The Lady Indians dominated in pretty much every facet of the match, racking up 29 kills, 12 aces while committing just 12 errors and three service errors.

Bracken County (11-25) had some players in spots that may not normally be there and despite the Lady Bears committing 29 errors, coach Wade Smith was pleased with how they responded on Montgomery’s home floor in The Arena.

“All I asked these girls to play hard and never quit. They didn’t quit, played the whole way. Serve-receive hurt us. Started two eighth graders at middle tonight and they didn’t play bad. Started two eighth graders and a freshman in the regional tournament,” Smith said.

MoCo used a 13-2 run to pull away in the first set after opening with a 12-6 lead.

Bracken responded to open up with a 4-1 lead in the second set, probably their best stretch of the evening, but the Lady Indians quickly responded with a 10-0 run to take the momentum back. The Lady Indians service game was on point in the set with six aces of their 12 on the night.

“Tonight was one of our better nights serving, we don’t always look that well serving. Whenever we can serve that tough and with our offensive abilities it makes it tough on the opponent,” Lady Indians coach Bradley Craycraft said, who didn’t overlook what’s ahead of them. “We made sure we didn’t look ahead tonight. We’re approaching this thing one game at a time, make sure we’re playing everyone the same way we’re capable of playing.”

After Victoria Highfield recorded one of her six kills in the third set to make it 8-3 Montgomery, another lengthy run got the Lady Indians to a semifinal date with Scott High.

Highfield was named to the All-Tournament team, the Lady Bear senior collecting six of the team’s nine kills in the contest.

“My seniors have been through everything, through thick and thin and worked their butts off. Tori has been the leader of my front line for several years, Abby stepped up when we switched rotation and took charge of that setting position. They really worked hard,” Smith said.

It puts an end to their season with a district runner-up finish and a ninth straight regional tournament experience. They graduate four seniors in Highfield, Abby Hamilton, Holly Keuper and Chloe Routt.

“Played a very tough schedule. They know we’re going to push them the ones coming back. They improved so much as a group and players and I’m ready to see them put more into it and work harder as a group and individuals,” Smith said.

Montgomery now faces a highly anticipated matchup with the defending region champs.

“Scott High is coached by what I think is best coach in the region. They’re going to be ready to play, this is their time of the season, it’s regional tournament. We have to be on our A game if we want to walk out of here with a win. We’ve been looking forward to these matchups these girls’ whole volleyball career. We knew what we were going to have, it’s just a matter of can we find a way to top the 37th and steal a region,” Craycraft said.

Wednesday’s match is 6 p.m.

Campbell County will take on Bourbon County in the second semifinal at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The Lady Camels disposed of Pendleton County, 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-11) in the first quarterfinal on Tuesday. It ends the Lady ‘Cats season with a program record 21 wins.

If Campbell and Scott win Wednesday’s semifinals, the two would meet in the 10th Region championship for the third straight year and eight out of the last 10 years.

LADY INDIANS DEF. LADY BEARS, 3-0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-9)

Match Stats

Kills: Bracken 9, Montgomery 29

Aces: Bracken 3, Montgomery 12

Errors: Bracken 29, Montgomery 12

Service Errors: Bracken 2, Montgomery 3

Records: Bracken County 11-25, Montgomery County 25-11