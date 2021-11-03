Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, November 3

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — N. Illinois at Kent St.

ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse at North Carolina, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia at Wake Forest, First Round

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOEMN’S)

8 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

GOLF

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Brooklyn

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Charlotte at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Los Angeles

RODEO

10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at NY Red Bulls

9 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Communicaciones FC vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinals Leg 2, Guatemala City, Guatemala

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: Portland at Real Salt Lake

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: USA vs. Spain, France vs. Russian Tennis Fed.

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: USA vs. Spain, France vs. Russian Tennis Fed.

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia vs. Belarus, Czech Rep. vs. Switzerland

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia vs. Belarus, Czech Rep. vs. Switzerland

