Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, November 20

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar

BOXING

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — WBO Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — Binghamton at UConn

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Villanova vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Purdue vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.

FS2 — Farleigh Dickinson at St. John’s

8 p.m.

FS2 — W. Illinois at DePaul

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY

10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s and Women’s Division I Championship: From Tallahassee, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

CBSSN — UMass at Army

ESPN — Wake Forest at Clemson

ESPN2 — Texas at West Virginia

ESPNU — Harvard at Yale

FOX — Iowa St. at Oklahoma

SECN — New Mexico St. at Kentucky

2 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Iowa

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Colorado

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Nebraska at Wisconsin

BTN — Michigan at Maryland

CBS — Arkansas at Alabama

CBSSN — East Carolina at Navy

ESPN — SMU at Cincinnati

ESPN2 — Virginia at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at NC State

ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty

FOX — UCLA at Southern Cal

SECN — Florida at Missouri

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baylor at Kansas St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at South Carolina

PAC-12N — California at Stanford

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at Utah

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami

ESPNU — South Alabama at Tennessee

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Utah St.

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisiana-Monroe at LSU

FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Oregon St.

ESPNU — Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE WRESTLING

8 p.m.

BTN — Oklahoma State at Minnesota

CURLING

6 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s And Women’s Finals, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Charlotte at Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Spezia at Atalanta

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Washington vs. Chicago, Championship, Louisville, Ky.

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal

Sunday, November 21

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar

12 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — FIM World Superbike: The Pirelli Indonesian Round, Mandalika International Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, 7th Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

12 p.m.

FS1 — Norfolk St. at Xavier

12:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, 7th Place Game, Conway, S.C.

1 p.m.

ABC — Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, 5th Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: UMass vs. Ball St., St. Petersburg, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.

PAC-12N — Princeton at Oregon St.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern U. at Nebraska

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jacksonville Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, 5th Place Game, Conway, S.C.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana

ESPN — Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida A&M at Miami

CBSSN — Jacksonville Classic: Missouri vs. SMU, Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Conway, S.C.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Roman Main Event: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

12 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — Roman Main Event: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Baylor at Maryland

ESPN — Texas at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ACCN — Penn St. at Clemson

4 p.m.

ACCN — Auburn at Georgia Tech

6 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at Wake Forest

PAC-12N — Virginia at UCLA

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Special

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton

SECN — South Carolina at Florida

3 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

4 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

5 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington

CURLING

6 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s And Women’s Finals, Omaha, Neb.

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix France, Grenoble, France

FISHING

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Bass Pro Shops Bass Fishing Series U.S. Open: Amateur Team Championships, Table Rock Lake, Springfield, Mo.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

NHLN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, Kingston, Ontario

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Delaware at College Park

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Buffalo, Baltimore at Chicago, Houston at Tennessee, Miami at NY Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland, Green Bay at Minnesota, New Orleans at Philadelphia, Washington at Carolina, San Francisco at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

CBS —Cincinnati at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Kansas City, Arizona at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at LA Chargers

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS2 — Carolina at Santurce

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Inter Milan

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta United at NY City FC, First Round

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Portland, First Round

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Final

11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final

