Sports on TV

November 22, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, November 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Jacksonville Classic: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Jacksonville, Fla.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Cornell at Penn St.

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Classic: Illinois vs. Cincinnati, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — Legends Classic: Virginia vs. Georgia, Semifinal, Newark, N.J.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — W. Michigan at Iowa

CBSSN — Jacksonville Classic: TBD, Championship, Jacksonville, Fla.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: California vs. Florida, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

9 p.m.

ACCN — The Citadel at Duke

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Classic: Arkansas vs. Kansas St., Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Chaminade, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

PAC-12N — Winthrop at Washington St.

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: TCU vs. Santa Clara, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Empires Classic: Gonzaga vs. Cent. Michigan, Las Vegas

PAC-12N — Dixie St. at Southern Cal

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

1 a.m. (Tuesday)

CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: Pepperdine vs. Fresno St., San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Cleveland

10 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Sacramento

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — NY Giants at Tampa Bay

ESPN2 — NY Giants at Tampa Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis

TENNIS

6 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield, San Diego vs. New York, Indian Wells, Calif.

Tuesday, November 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Consolation Game, Uncasville, Conn.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: TBD, Consolation Game, Newark, N.J.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: TBD, Championship, Newark, N.J.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hall Of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Empire Classic: Gonzaga vs. UCLA, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — W. Michigan at N. Illinois

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — Denver at Portland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC, First Round

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Seattle, First Round

Trending Recipes