McKee anxious to help Panthers turn things around

Back and nearly at 100 percent, Larkin McKee is ready to help turn Fleming County’s fortunes around.

Now as a senior, he knows it’s now or never as Fleming County searches for their first district title since 2014 and finish over .500.

“Anxious is an understatement. I can say this is the most talented team of the five years I’ve been playing varsity basketball. This team shoots the ball better, more unselfish than any of those teams. I like this team, we all trust each other and I think this isn’t the Fleming County team you’ve seen the last five years,” McKee said.

The Panthers senior missed all of last season after suffering a knee injury during summer baseball heading into his junior year. After playing summer basketball with the team this past summer and limited to one game a day, he’s ready to go with no restrictions, 16 months removed from surgery.

“It’s more of a mental battle than a physical battle. I think I’m really close to being 100 percent. I’m getting another step back everyday that I’ve noticed. Mentally I still feel like I have some room to grow and I think that will go on as the season goes on,” McKee said. “I’ll continue to get stronger, they say you don’t get all the way back until two years after surgery but I don’t have all that time. It’s a mental battle more than anything.”

Having to watch from the sidelines last season, McKee was still engaged. Despite never running a set physically in Buddy Biggs new system last year, he was there mentally and taking notes every day in practice and at every game on the sideline bench.

“Most people when they have a season ending injury like he had and didn’t even get started with us, you don’t see them. He came to every single practice unless he had a rehab session. Offensive sets, primary break sets, watched everything we did. He’s like having an assistant coach out there on the floor. We didn’t have to teach him much because he was there every single day. It’s rare you see that with kids because they know they can’t get out there and play. He’s ready now,” Biggs said.

The year away also reminded him of what he was missing.

“I learned how much I actually love the game. Seeing my guys one or two plays away from winning a ballgame, I think it was as much heartbreaking for me as it was for them,” McKee said, who feels like he took a lot of things away from watching and can improve his game.

“I learned that we’ve got a lot of shooters that can spread the floor. To find a way to slow the game down, that was a big thing, we got in a rush at times when we really didn’t need to. I was like, ‘Hey, slow down guys,’ and that’s something once you really get caught up on, watching that on the sideline, taking things a step slower sometimes is okay.”

McKee brings another dynamic to the Panthers. Not only with his ability to facilitate and play defense, but with his leadership and improved shooting stroke. He was Fleming County’s second leading scorer as a sophomore putting up 12.1 points per game and in Biggs’ uptempo system that allows more offensive freedom, should improve even more.

“It was a little different at first, sophomore year we were a little bit slower, not too slow. Now it’s no slowing down, no hesitation and I think that fits us well. Less thinking, more playing and think it fits us well as a system,” McKee said.

“I think I can definitely shoot the ball a lot better than what I showed my sophomore year. They’ll be a lot more opening driving lanes and I feel like the players around me can shoot the ball better and my facilitating as well took a step up from sophomore year.”

Biggs has a lot of trust in McKee, he’s said in the preseason that he can rely on him to play all five positions on the floor. Normally a point guard, but will be relied in to play in spots he may not normally be used to, but will mentally be ready.

“He’s going to be a Swiss-Army knife for us. He can play all five positions, he’s embraced that. Whether he is starting, coming off the bench or whatever, we can play him inside, outside, we can play him at the point and he knows all five positions,” Biggs said.

With a healthy McKee, expect an improved product on the floor from the Panthers. They open their season Tuesday at Nicholas County and have their home opener with Mason County on Friday.

He’ll also head over to the diamond in the spring looking to build off a stellar junior season on the bump, where he pitched 37.1 innings with a 2.25 ERA and 57 strikeouts after missing the first half of the season due to the injury.

“I love them both. Wherever they take me, I’m just blessed to be able to play both of them my senior year, knock on wood. I’d like to play at the next level if I get a good opportunity I would. Not 100 percent certain what I want to do yet, just kind of playing it day-by-day,” McKee said.