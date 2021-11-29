Sports on TV

November 29, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, November 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — HBCU Challenge: Norfolk St. vs. Grambling St., Phoenix

7 p.m.

ACCN — South Florida at Boston College

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Iowa at Virginia

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — HBCU Challenge: Morgan St. vs. Hampton, Phoenix

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Notre Dame at Illinois

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Montana at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — NC A&T at South Carolina

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Miami

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4:50 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Tunisia vs. Mauritania, Group B, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., New Lambton, Australia

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

10 a.m.

CBSSN — The Davis Cup: TBA

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

Tuesday, November 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

FS1 — Saginaw Valley St. at Butler

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Clemson at Rutgers

ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Northwestern at Wake Forest

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Duke at Ohio St.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leeds United

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: TBD at New England, Semifinal

4:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Algeria vs. Sudan, Group D

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

ESPN — International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S.

Trending Recipes