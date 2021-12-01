Sports on TV

December 1, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, December 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cent. Michigan at Xavier

7 p.m.

FS2 — Wagner at Seton Hall

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Louisville at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Virginia Tech at Maryland

ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Nebraska at NC State

SECN — Memphis at Georgia

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona St.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas Tech at Providence

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan at North Carolina

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Miami at Penn St.

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA

11:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Rutgers at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

BTN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Georgia Tech at Purdue

8 p.m.

ACCN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Ohio St. at Syracuse

9 p.m.

BTN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: North Carolina at Minnesota

GOLF

1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, First Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Boston

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Philadelphia at NY Rangers

10 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4:50 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Algeria vs. Sudan, Group D, Al Rayyan, Qatar

7:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Egypt vs. Lebanon, Group D, Doha, Qatar

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Palestine, Group C, Al-Wakrah, Qatar

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Saudi Arabia vs. Jordan, Group C, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

10 a.m.

CBSSN — The Davis Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

Trending Recipes