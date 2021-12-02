Panthers open season with third straight win

Lewis County’s Trey Gerike looks for a teammate while he dribbles up the floor in transition. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

AUGUSTA — Riley Mastin is bringing the toughness and his teammates are feeding off of it.

Augusta is now off to their best start since the 2014-15 season after a 81-57 victory over Lewis County on Thursday night in the Panthers Den to improve to 3-0.

Mastin slimmed down a bit, his coach Jason Hinson said he’s knocked off about 10 pounds and grown an inch in the offseason.

The result — three games, three double-doubles for the Augusta big man.

“This year I knew I had to be quicker and faster to compete with some of these high caliber teams we’re playing. That was definitely a goal of mine coming in,” Mastin said.

Mastin poured in 24 points, brought down 10 rebounds and swatted several shots as the Panthers got it done on the defensive end, something they stressed leading into the season if they want to reach the goals they’re gunning for.

“We challenged the guys to rebound and be tough tonight. We knew they would be physical and crash the boards and we had to come up with rebounds and they did,” Panthers coach Jason Hinson said. “I’m more impressed with our defense at this point, we knew we could score a little bit.”

On the other end, Lewis County failed to match the physicality that Augusta presented, outrebounded 34-25 on the night and caught on the wrong end of defensive mismatches on many occasions.

“I thought we’d respond better to their physicality after getting our heads caved in to Ashland Tuesday night. We didn’t respond to it, blew so many assignments defensively. Just a total meltdown on our part. I’d like to think we’re better than that but we didn’t show it,” Lions coach Scott Tackett said. “Hats off to Augusta, they’ve got a nice squad, well coached, they did what they wanted to do and we didn’t get to do what we wanted to do.”

The Panthers again showed balance, their third straight game with at least four players in double figures, Kason Hinson adding 18 in another efficient game for the senior, Chase Archibald adding 15 as his shooting stroke seems to have its confidence back and Conner Snapp added 13.

Augusta jumped out to a 9-4 start and never really looked back. They led 20-12 after the first and 44-27 at the half, the Lions struggling to get much going offensively.

“Got into a bunch of iso stuff offensively,” Tackett said. “Got our butts kicked on the backboards. Size-wise, wasn’t that big of a difference, came down to toughness and they were a lot tougher than we were.”

The Panthers continued to stretch the lead in the third, Mastin reaching his double-double with his 10th rebound a little over a minute into the second half.

“Coach just tells me to keep being aggressive, I know what I’ve got to do to help us win and that’s what I’m going for. I just want to win,” Mastin said. “Just play every night, day-by-day, just try to win.”

The Panthers would take a 66-45 lead into the fourth, stretching their lead to as big as 27 before closing out the 24-point victory with their bench in the final couple of minutes.

The Lions dropped to 0-2 and will look for a restart on Saturday when they play at Rowan County in the opening round of the EKC Conference Tournament.

Logan Liles led them with 19 points, hitting five three’s in the contest. Trey Gerike added 14 points and seven rebounds, Andrew Collins adding 12 points.

“Andrew Collins was a bright spot for us, breakout game for him. Had some questions coming in whether or not he’d be able to transfer to the varsity level and he has shown the willingness and ability to score,” Tackett said. “We better learn our lesson and learn it quick. Got a day in the gym tomorrow and then a game Saturday night. Boxing out, assignment defense getting back cut, back cut several times tonight. Didn’t guard the ball well tonight. Got caught up in scoring more than guarding.”

The Panthers will face their toughest test yet on Saturday when they play Great Crossing at Harrison County in the State Farm Tip-Off Classic.

“Saturday is a huge challenge for us. In order to beat Mason County we’ve got to play games like this. We played Great Crossing close this summer, summer is different. Lot more strategy goes into the regular season. Have to be efficient, play good D. Will be good for us on a neutral court. If we can play with them, maybe put the state on notice a little bit maybe. We’ve got a lot of work to do still, don’t want to get carried away just yet,” Hinson said.

PANTHERS 81, LIONS 57

LEWIS COUNTY — 12-15-18-12 — 57

AUGUSTA — 20-24-22-15 — 81

Scoring

Lewis (57) — Liles 19, Gerike 14, Collins 12, Noble 8, Box 4

Augusta (81) — Mastin 24, Kason Hinson 18, Archibald 15, Snapp 13, Kylan Hinson 4, Brooks 4, Conner 2, Kelsch 1

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Lewis 8, Augusta 5

Free Throws: Lewis 3/7, Augusta 18/23

Rebounds: Lewis 25 (Gerike 7), Augusta 34 (Mastin 10)

Turnovers: Lewis 13, Augusta 8

Personal Fouls: Lewis 19, Augusta 13

Records: Lewis County 0-2, Augusta 3-0