10th Region Basketball Media Polls

December 8, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Julius Booker and the Mason County Royals come in at No. 2 in the latest 10th Region media poll. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Julius Booker and the Mason County Royals come in at No. 2 in the latest 10th Region media poll. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BOYS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FIRST PLACE VOTES)

1. George Rogers Clark — 288 (18)

2. Mason County — 267

3. Campbell County — 251

4. Scott — 221

5. Augusta — 214

6. Harrison County — 198

7. Montgomery County — 166

8. Bracken County — 157

9. Bishop Brossart — 148

10. Calvary Christian — 139

11. Robertson County — 110

12. Bourbon County — 98

13. Pendleton County — 73

14. Paris — 54

15. Nicholas County — 44

16. St. Patrick — 20

GIRLS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FIRST PLACE VOTES)

1. George Rogers Clark — 224 (14)

2. Montgomery County — 208

3. Scott — 184

4. Campbell County — 181

5. Mason County — 174

6. Bishop Brossart — 156

7. Harrison County — 137

8. St. Patrick — 114

9.Paris — 109

10. Nicholas County — 96

11. Pendleton County — 91

12. Bourbon County — 73

13. Bracken County — 65

14. Augusta — 41

15. Robertson County — 33

16. Calvary Christian — 17

Trending Recipes