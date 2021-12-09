Throwback Thursday

December 9, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Mike Owens of the Maysville Bulldogs in action vs Ashland Fairview from December of 1977. The Bulldogs will be recognized Friday night when Mason County takes on Augusta at The Fieldhouse. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

