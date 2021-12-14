NCAA Men’s Basketball AP Top 25

December 11, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, December 11
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
BIATHLON
11 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men’s Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
BOXING
9 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey (Lightweights), New York
10 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Nebraska vs. Auburn, Atlanta
12 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.
ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech
FOX — Syracuse at Georgetown
FS1 — BYU vs. Creighton, Sioux Falls, S.D.
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Oklahoma
2 p.m.
ACCN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Drake vs. Clemson, Atlanta
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
ESPNU — Hall of Fame Classic: Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St., Fort Worth, Texas
FS1 — Central Connecticut at Providence
2:30 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Marquette
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — S. Dakota St. at Washington St.
3:15 p.m.
ESPN — Missouri at Kansas
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Never Forget Tribute Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. UConn, Newark, N.J.
FS1 — E. Illinois at Butler
4:30 p.m.
SECN — UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee
5 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Illinois
NBCSN — Boston College at Saint Louis
PAC-12N — Manhattan at Utah
5:15 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Notre Dame
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: LSU vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Michigan
SECN — TCU vs. Texas A&M, Houston
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Sacramento St. at Oregon St.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Elon at North Carolina
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Xavier
SECN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: W. Kentucky vs. Mississippi, Atlanta
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at California
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Alabama
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — Never Forget Tribute Classic: UCLA vs. UConn, Newark, N.J.
4 p.m.
ACCN — New Hampshire at Boston College
6 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — FCS Playoff: East Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal
3 p.m.
CBS — Army vs. Navy, East Rutherford, N.J.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Minn. Duluth at Minnesota
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Pittsburgh, Regional Final
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech at Louisville, Regional Final
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota at Wisconsin, Regional Final
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Nebraska at Texas, Regional Final
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
12 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPNU — Norm Stewart Classic: Link Academy (Mo.) vs. Southern California Academy (Calif.), Columbia, Mo.
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 269 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Toronto
NLL LACROSSE
8:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — San Diego at Colorado
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Montpellier at Exeter (Taped)
SKIING/SNOWBARDING
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland (Taped)
2 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Cooper Mountain, Colo.
5 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Cooper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Salernitana at Fiorentina
9:48 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: Egypt vs. Jordan, Quarterfinal, Al Wakrah, Qatar
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Norwich City
1:48 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup: Morocco vs. Algeria, Quarterfinal, Doha, Qatar
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS Cup: NY City FC at Portland, Championship
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles Semifinals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles and Doubles Finals
Sunday, December 12
AHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Hartford at Lehigh Valley
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
BIATHLON
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men’s Relay, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
7 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women’s Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
8 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women’s Sprint, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Merrimack at Indiana
ESPN2 — No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina, Rock Hill, S.C.
FS1 — Colgate at St. John’s
2 p.m.
BTN — Purdue vs. NC State, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Dayton
3 p.m.
ABC — Villanova at Baylor
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kent St. at West Virginia
ESPNU — NJIT at Northwestern
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Florida vs. Maryland, Brooklyn, N.Y.
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at Southern Cal
7 p.m.
ACCN — Monmouth at Pittsburgh
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Seton Hall
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville
SECN — Florida St. at Florida
3 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina
PAC-12N — Boise St. at Washington St.
SECN — New Orleans at Auburn
5 p.m.
SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas
7 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Cleveland at Wisconsin
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City, New Orleans at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Washington, Atlanta at Carolina, Seattle at Houston
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Denver, NY Giants at LA Chargers
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cincinnati
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS2 — All Star Game: From Carolina, Puerto Rico
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Sale at Ospreys (Taped)
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
1 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Moritz, Switzerland (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Burnley
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Cagliari at Inter MilanSPEED SKATING
9 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: World Cup (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles and Doubles Finals