Sports on TV

Louisville’s Malik Cunningham (3), who threw for five touchdowns, runs for one of his two scores on Thursday night at Wallace Wade Stadium. Cunningham was 18-of-25 for 303 yards and ran 11 times for 224 yards. (Associated Press)

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, December 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Brown at Syracuse

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, Detroit

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Finland, Group A, Edmonton, Alberta

4:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Russia vs. Switzerland, Group B, Red Deer, Alberta

7 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Czech Republic, Group A, Edmonton, Alberta

9:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Slovakia, Group B, Red Deer, Alberta

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Atlanta

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at New Orleans

RUGBY

12 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Northampton at Harlequins (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United

Tuesday, December 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Xavier

8 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Houston

9 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

11 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — The Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn, Birmingham, Ala.

3:15 p.m.

ESPN — The First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville, Dallas

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Liberty Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Texas Tech, Memphis, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FOX — The Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State, San Diego

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — The Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota, Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton

12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City

