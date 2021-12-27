10th Region Basketball Media Polls

Nate Mitchell and the mason County Royals come in at No. 2 in the latest 10th Region media poll. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BOYS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)

1. George Rogers Clark — 320 (21)

2. Mason County — 299

3. Campbell County — 269

4. Bracken County — 252

5. Harrison County — 251

6. Augusta — 217

t-7. Montgomery County — 174

t-7. Scott — 174

9. Bishop Brossart — 166

10. Robertson County — 143

11. Calvary Christian — 133

12. Bourbon County — 114

13. Pendleton County — 74

14. Paris — 65

15. Nicholas County — 41

16. St. Patrick — 28

GIRLS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)

1. George Rogers Clark — 288 (18)

2. Montgomery County — 267

t-3. Campbell County — 222

t-3. Paris — 222

5. Bishop Brossart — 220

6. Mason County — 216

7. Pendleton County — 165

8. Scott — 158

t-9. St. Patrick — 153

t-9. Harrison County — 153

11. Nicholas County — 102

12. Bracken County — 92

13. Bourbon County — 80

14. Augusta — 60

15. Robertson County — 34

16. Calvary Christian — 21

